The five most common side effects of the third dose of Moderna and Pfizer

It may be because we have already gotten used to it, it may be because a large part of the population, in addition to being vaccinated, in Spain more than 91% of the populationto which is added that 11 million positive cases diagnosed in public statisticsand thousands of them without notifying yet, plus the asymptomatic ones.

A global situation that makes the third booster dose from both Moderna and Pfizer much milder than the first doses, on which those from the German technology laboratory were inoculated.

Main side effects of the third dose of Pfizer

Injection site pain is one of the most common after receiving the third dose. Other side effects reported in a trial submitted to the FDA are also consistent with symptoms documented after Pfizer’s primary series.

include muscle and joint pain, chills, diarrhea, vomiting, and fever. The Pfizer trial also found that adults over 65 they were less likely to experience these fatigue or flu-like symptoms after receiving the booster.

Main side effects of the third dose of Moderna

Unlike Pfizer, Moderna’s booster shot is half the dose (50 micrograms) from the primary series. Still, side effects from this booster dose are similar to those reported after injection number two, the company says.

For adults age 65 and older, pain at the injection site was the most frequently reported symptom, affecting 76% of those who received the booster, followed by fatigue (47.4%), muscle pains (47.4%), headache (42.1%) and joint pain (39.5%). percent). They were also recorded chills, nausea and vomiting.