The five most dangerous dog breeds in the world

The classification of the most dangerous dogs in the world often causes controversy. There are veterinarians and specialists in animal behavior who affirm that genetics can mark their behavior, but at the same time they consider the way in which dogs are educated to be important.

Whereas the Genetic heritage yes it can influence the temperament of a dog, the socialization of the puppy and the education provided by its owners are also determining aspects.

Many countries have developed lists to guide and control ownership, reporting some characteristics of the dogs that can be potentially dangerous. So what are the most dangerous dogs in the world?







Dangerous dogs. Pit bull terrier. Photo Shutterstock

1. Pitbull



The pitbull It appeared in the United States at the beginning of the 20th century, and arises from the cross between bulldogs and terriers. The goal was to create a breed that combined the bravery of the terriers with the athleticism of the bulldogs to make it compete in “bull-baiting”, an activity that consisted of locking a dog and a bull in a pit so that they would fight until death, details the portal of The vanguard.

The pit bull dog does not have a specific behavior, the education and training it receives will totally influence its adult stage, whether it is with a friendly, reserved or reactive temperament.

The Ohio State University School of Medicine and the Wexner Medical Center have conducted a study with the aim of detecting the dog breeds and the physical traits that these dogs have with the highest risk of attacking and causing serious injuries to children. According to the analysis of the results of the study, the dogs of the pitbull breed they are the most likely to bite.

However, other research confirms that when they are educated and socialized as puppies, they can get along very well with children and coexist peacefully with other animals.







Dangerous dogs. Saffordshire Terrier. Photo Shutterstock

2. Staffordshire bull terrier



The staffordshire bull terrier It is a dog with an active character, with a lot of energy. He is also a medium-sized dog, short-haired and very muscular. Although it is a robust and strong dog for its size, it is also an agile and active dog, so it is necessary for it to exercise daily.

Also known as the “amstaff”, it is closely related to the pit bull. Also, like many other bull-type terriers, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier (or “staffy”) and the English Bull Terrier are among the most dangerous dogs in the world.

Some of them they were created to participate in dog fightswhich has contributed to its current “notoriety”depending on the site Animal Expert.

the website worldanimalia describes this race as a powerful and complex race. What this breed has to offer is up to the owner.

His abilities have no limits: unsurpassed strength, unlimited desire to please, an ideal animal for activity and work. Still, this fully trained and educated dog makes a good companion with family and friends and has an added skill as a guardian.

Although the American Staffordshire Terrier will rarely provoke a fight, as he has terrier blood he will have an instinct to respond to the challenge of other dogs. This can become a problem if the animal is not properly trained to stop this type of behavior, known as bravery, explains the publication.







Dangerous dogs. Rottweiler. Photo Shutterstock

3. Rottweiler



This breed is used as guard or police dogs. It is potentially dangerous as they have a fearsome appearance due to their slender and strong body, as well as their serious temperament and high leadership.

Rottweilers are one of the oldest breeds. They accompanied the Romans on their journey through Germany, driving cattle and protecting border posts. Many were left behind, and in the southern German town of Rottweil, they became the breed we know today.

They are considered to belong to the mastiff family. Later, they contributed decisively to the development of the Doberman.

From the beginning, Rottweilers were working dogs, driving cattle to market, pulling carts, guarding homes, and even carrying money to market on belts they wore around their necks. They currently work in security and herding.

A rottweiler bite beats that of a pit bull. However, his behavior largely depends on the treatment he has received.







Dangerous dogs. Brasilian Row. Photo Shutterstock

4. Brazilian Row



The row brazilian It is one of the most recognized Brazilian dog breeds globally, either for its great physical build or for being part of the lists of the most dangerous dog breeds in the world.

They have a strong personality and their temperament is a bit complex, but this does not mean that they are aggressive. A behavioral problem, such as aggressiveness, should not be confused with a dog’s personality trait.

In its family nucleus, the Fila Brasileiro is an affectionate dog, with great patience when dealing with children. But in the presence of strangers, these furry ones are distrustful due to their strong territorial instinct and protective of their family. It is a dog breed recommended only for experienced tutors who have the time and patience to give them an optimal education.







Dangerous dogs. Argentine Dogo. AP Photo

5. Argentine Dogo



The Argentine Dogo is part of this short list. This animal has the physical ability to attack large prey such as a cougar or a wild boar. His appearance is fearsome and he has a strong temper. However, with early socialization, good treatment, it will be a pet that protects children without hesitation.

This is the only breed of Argentine dogs that has not yet become extinct. It has a large and dominant appearance.

Authentic Argentine Dogos are white, with very dark circles under their eyes. In ancient times, they were used as fighting dogs, now they have been domesticated over time.

Keep in mind that if he gets into a fight with a dog in the street, it will be very difficult for him to give up. The current Argentine Dogo is influenced by the Pointer, the Dane, Bull Terrier, Boxer, English Bulldog and finally the Pyrenean Mastiff.

Sources: hillspet.com, mundoanimalia.com and expertanimal.com



Look also