The five most fit players in the world right now (September 2022)

The 2021-22 season kicked off across Europe in August. Another exciting and entertaining summer transfer window ended on September 1 and we know for sure it will be a better season in football.

Some of the best teams and players have already set the stage for a challenge on all fronts this term. Early season form is very important as it sets the tone for the rest of the campaign and does a lot of good for a player’s confidence once things start to get more intense.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five of the most in-form players in the world right now.

#5 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been the surprise of the first month of the new Premier League season. The Serbian international has been in great goalscoring form over the past year. He has scored 49 goals in his last 49 league games for Fulham.

Mitrovic is brimming with confidence at the moment and has scored six goals in six appearances in the 2022-23 Premier League season. He has registered 27 shots in the English top flight so far this season and it is the most of any player in the league.

It not only shows Mitrovic’s hunger, but also the fact that he is a striker capable of regularly getting into good positions to get his shot. The 27-year-old’s form has been key for Fulham to sit 10th in the Premier League table after six games.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

The entire Paris Saint-Germain attack has been in excellent form this new season. After signing a stellar new contract with the club this summer, Kylian Mbappé has started working to hold his end of the bargain by being in spectacular form.

His blistering pace, outspokenness and smart moves make him as elusive an attacking presence as any. The 23-year-old has scored six goals in five Ligue 1 appearances so far this season and looks set to have another prolific campaign.

#3 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi is finally starting to enjoy life in Paris. After a disappointing debut campaign with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi is thriving at the Parc des Princes this season. New manager Christophe Galtier’s decision to move Messi to a more central role has done wonders for the player and the team.

The record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been used as an attacking midfielder this season. This has helped PSG make the most of Messi’s incredible playing abilities. The 35-year-old has acted as a link between midfield and attack and he’s done an outstanding job so far.

In six Ligue 1 appearances so far this season, Messi has scored three goals and provided five assists.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

When Erling Haaland joined Manchester City, there were concerns over whether or not he would prove a good fit for Pep Guardiola’s side. It took Haaland a month to silence his critics.

The Norwegian striker has embarked on an absolute dream of a Premier League start to life. He has scored 10 goals and provided one assist in six appearances for the English top flight so far this season.

Haaland scored consecutive hat-tricks in his fourth and fifth Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest respectively. He’s always looked like the monster that has absolutely rocked the Bundesliga for the past two seasons. There is no doubt that he is the next big thing in football.

#1 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar Jr. didn’t play much for PSG in the 2021-22 season due to multiple injury issues. He was even repeatedly booed by the Parc des Princes faithful following the team’s elimination in the Champions League Round of 16.

But the Brazilian forward signed a good last term and picked up exactly where he left off in the new season. Neymar has been on fire for PSG in the 2022-23 season so far. He oozes confidence and looks as menacing as ever in the last four.

With Messi playing behind him, Neymar has spent a lot of time in attacking areas and that’s where he’s most dangerous. His technique, intelligence and exquisite movement have made him almost unstoppable so far.

The 30-year-old has scored seven goals and provided six assists in five Ligue 1 appearances so far this season.