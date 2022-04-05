The five most outstanding series that return in April
The different platforms and signals announced their series premieres for April, among which the final episodes of Ozarks and the first batch of episodes of the last season of Better Call Saul. The following is a list of the most important ones.
OZARK PREMIERES APRIL 29
The end of the dramatic and suspenseful strip created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams about the Byrde family and their dangerous involvement in drug money laundering has arrived on Netflix. This time, they will have to decide whether to continue within the criminal system or definitively move away from crime.
Since its premiere, the series has garnered millions of fans thanks to its captivating story and the performances of the renowned Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy, the main couple, and the young Julia Garner in the role of Ruth, the skillful criminal that helps them in their turbulent business.
It can be seen on Netflix.
BETTER CALL SAUL PREMIERES APRIL 19
The spin-off series of the memorable Breaking Bad begins the first steps of its final season. After the delays caused by the pandemic, to which were later added those that derived from the heart attack that its protagonist, Bob Odenkirk, suffered on the set, the story of how Jimmy McGill became the lawyer Saul Goodman will finally have a conclusion .
Created by Vince Gilligan, and with the return of Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito, the crime drama that managed to seduce old and new fans of the original strip will premiere one episode per week.
It can be seen on Netflix.
THE FIRST LADY PREMIERES APRIL 18
Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis bring to life Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama, three famous first ladies in American history who serve as testimony to the backstage of the White House and the role of presidential wives in that environment.
From the perspective of its protagonists, the ten-episode series created by Aaron Cooley (?Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.?) traces the activities and hidden power of influence of the charismatic women who accompanied some of the most remembered bosses of State of the northern country.
It can be seen by Paramount +.
TOKYO VICE PREMIERES APRIL 7
From renowned filmmaker Michael Mann comes this eight-episode series based on Jake Adelstein’s novel of the same name. Young Ansel Elgort takes on the lead role as an American journalist who moves to Tokyo to work for a major local newspaper.
With the protection of a veteran detective (played by Ken Watanabe), the protagonist will begin to explore the dangerous world of the Japanese mafia known as yakuza, knowing first-hand the corruption and deceit of organized crime.
It can be seen on HBO Max.
ALMOST HAPPY PREMIERES ON APRIL 13
The second season of the Argentine series starring and written by Sebastián Wainraich premieres, in which he gives life -with a semi-autobiographical perspective- to a neurotic and insecure radio host who tries to find himself in his adult life.
Directed by Hernán Guerschuny and with the tone of obsessive and somewhat dramatic humor that characterizes the host, the new installment will delve into the work and family conflicts that the protagonist goes through with Pilar (Natalie Pérez), his ex-partner and mother of his two children, who they begin to mature and confront their father.
It can be seen on Netflix.