The Five Most Shocking Oscar 2025 Scandals That Will Leave You Speechless

What To Know Directed by Jacques Audiard, it tells the story of a Mexican drug lord who transitions into a woman and becomes a heroine for missing persons, all set in a musical format.

Jacques Audiard’s comments on Spanish being a “language of modest countries” added fuel to the fire, sparking debates on social media and putting the film under scrutiny once again.

The 2025 Oscars season is not just about celebrating cinematic brilliance but also about the controversies that often overshadow the glitz and glamour. This year, scandals range from controversies around artificial intelligence to debates on on-screen intimacy.

jacques audiard’s controversial remarks

The film “Emilia Pérez,” with its impressive 13 nominations, has been at the center of multiple controversies. Directed by Jacques Audiard, it tells the story of a Mexican drug lord who transitions into a woman and becomes a heroine for missing persons, all set in a musical format. The film has faced criticism for being stereotypical and superficial in its representation of Mexican culture.

Jacques Audiard’s comments on Spanish being a “language of modest countries” added fuel to the fire, sparking debates on social media and putting the film under scrutiny once again.

the use of ai in ‘the brutalist’

The application of cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence in filmmaking has stirred controversy this awards season. “The Brutalist” reportedly used AI to enhance dialogue and visuals. The production employed Respeecher software to perfect Hungarian accents for actors Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones.

AI was used to accelerate post-production.

Generated images were part of the film’s final scenes.

This raises questions about the ethical implications and future of AI in cinema, although current Academy rules do not specifically address AI usage.

intimacy coordinators absent in ‘anora’

Sean Baker’s “Anora” stands out not only for its storyline involving a sex worker entangled with the Russian mafia but also for its lack of intimacy coordinators during filming. Lead actress Mickey Madison admitted to filming intense scenes without such supervision, sparking debate amid current sensitivities around on-screen sexual content.

Intimacy coordinators became standard post-2010 due to #MeToo.

The absence raises questions about actor safety and consent on set.

the ‘blackface’ controversy of fernanda torres

Fernanda Torres found herself embroiled in scandal when an old comedy sketch featuring her in blackface resurfaced. Torres quickly issued an apology, explaining that awareness around blackface had not been as widespread at the time in Brazil.

This incident casts doubt on her Oscar chances despite recent accolades.

karla sofía gascón’s social media storm

Karla Sofía Gascón became a lightning rod for controversy due to her social media activity surrounding “Emilia Pérez.” Her tweets from 2020-2021 contained controversial opinions that led to public backlash. Despite issuing an apology, Gascón eventually deactivated her account amid ongoing scrutiny.