The five movie premieres you can’t miss

There are four months left of this 2022 and there is still a lot to do with the seventh art, prepared to surprise moviegoers who eagerly await the premieres of some of the most promoted films.

Drama, horror, animation, comedy, romance, science fiction and all genres of cinema have been part of this year’s releases. Nevertheless, some of the most acclaimed titles are missing. We tell you what they are:

halloween ends

The last installment of the trilogy about Michael Myers will arrive in October this year to please horror and classic lovers. halloween ends will star Jamie Lee Curtis, as usual, who will once again face one of the most feared and popular assassins on the big screen.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel Studios arrives in November with a new installment of Black Panther, which will continue after the uncertainty surrounding the death of Chadwick Boseman. However, the producers decided to give fans of this world of superheroes one more chance.

Black Adam

Continuing with the line of superheroes, the production directed by Jaume Collet Serra will hit the big screen in October, Black Adambased on an original story by DC Comics and starring Dwayne Johnson.

Avatar 2

After 13 years of the first installment of this production that revolutionized the way of making movies, the story of Avatar returns to the big screen. This time, the highest grossing film of all time, directed by James Cameron, will star actresses like Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh.

Blonde

The biopic about Marylin Monroe will arrive at the end of September on the platform of streaming Netflix. With the performance of Ana de Armas, it promises to be faithful to the life and passion of the legendary actress.