The five secrets revealed by the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp



Amber Heard in Aquaman.

May 29, 2022 07:24 a.m.

This Friday the last day of the defamation trial was recorded, which has lasted for almost two months, which pits Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, from whom he asks for compensation of 50 million dollars after assuring The Washington Post , in 2018, who was the victim of “domestic abuse” during her marriage to the actor.

And it is that a series of secrets and milestones of the past and married life of both have come to light that marked the judicial process that is nearing its end.

The rough childhood of Amber Heard

Although the Aquaman actress had already indicated in 2018 that she was a victim of abuse from an early age, clinical psychologist and marriage counselor Laura Anderson declared on the stand that “they were both victims of abuse in their homes. I think he kept himself in control for decades until with Heard it got out of hand and they got into what I saw as mutual abuse.”

In the process it was learned that her father repeatedly beat her and her mother.

But this stormy relationship also extended to her mother, Paige, and her sister Whitney Henriquez, who asked her not to marry the Pirates of the Caribbean star, only to be accused by Amber Head of selling their wedding photos.

the infidelities

Johnny Depp’s lawyers pointed out that his now ex-wife was unfaithful to him in his own apartment in Los Angeles with businessman Elon Musk and model and actress Cara Delevingne.

To this were added the images with James Franco in the elevator when they went up to Depp’s penthouse in the city.

For his part, in 2018 he had a relationship with Vito Schnabel, while in 2020 he was with the director Bianca Butti.

Accusation of sexual abuse against Depp

During her appearance before the jury, Amber Head assured that her ex-husband sexually abused her with a bottle, a fact that would have been done in 2015 when he was recording one of the installments of Pirates of the Caribbean in Australia.

However, the former protagonist of the Young Scissorhands indicated that on that occasion it was Head who attacked him with the bottle, cutting off the upper part of the middle finger of his right hand and that in a state of shock he wrote messages on the walls with his blood.

Who used Johnny Depp’s bed as a toilet?

One of the most particular moments of the trial was when the actor reported the presence of fecal matter in the bed he shared with Head in 2016, stating that one of the security guards heard that the actress pointed out that it was “a horrible joke that went wrong”.

But Depp’s ex-wife made it clear that she had nothing to do with it and that one of the couple’s dogs must have been the culprit, but the American specified that what was left on the bed was too big to be one of his pets. and he was “human”, acknowledging that when he saw it “I only managed to laugh”.

Heard’s “trick” photos

Camille Vasquez, one of Johnny Depp’s lawyers, showed at the trial the images that Head had taken 24 hours after receiving an alleged beating from the actor, after the actress accused her ex-husband of leaving her a series of bruises, cuts and a swollen nose.

But the aftermath of these attacks did not appear in the photographs, to which the actress of The Justice League indicated that she covered her face with makeup. After this, Vasquez appeared with new photos to compare them with those presented by her counterpart to give account that they were modified to “enlarge” the effects of these alleged beatings.