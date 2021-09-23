The Flash: a simple cameo for Ben Affleck’s Batman?







After a surprise return as Batman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Ben Affleck will return to play the role of the Gotham Crusader in the highly anticipated The Flash. We always knew that the actor’s apparent farewell to the iconic vigilante would involve him in a minor role in the Andy Muschietti, but now it looks like we shouldn’t expect more than a simple cameo.

As reported by the scooper KC Walsh (via CBM), Affleck spent just over a week on the set of cinecomic DC. Probably, no one expected that Affleck’s Batman would follow the Scarlet Sprinter through the Multiverse: if the extent of the actor’s involvement were to be confirmed, apparently in the film we will only see the exchange of a few lines between the two characters.







However, it shouldn’t surprise all that much that the role of Ben Affleck in The Flash, in the end, it boils down to a fleeting appearance, since the actor has never hidden how difficult it was to bring the character to the screen and how strong the desire to move on is now. Furthermore, we must not forget that since the return of the hero’s iteration by Michael Keaton, that version of Batman has always been spoken of as the “permanent” version of the DCEU.

We remember that The Flash will arrive in cinemas on November 4, 2022. The film will be directed by Andy Muschietti, director of IT And IT – Chapter Two. Ezra Miller will return as the Scarlet Sprinter after appearing in a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in Justice League.

Also confirmed the presence of Michael Keaton And Ben Affleck, who will both return to take on the role of Batman. Kiersey Clemons will return as Irish West after appearing in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (the character had been cut from the theatrical version). The cast will also include the Spanish actress Maribel Verdú (The labyrinth of the faun), who will play Nora Allen (Barry’s mother) and the American actress Sasha Calle (Fever of love) who will play Supergirl.

There won’t be Billy Crudup, who had played Henry Allen (Barry’s father) in Justice League: the actor will be replaced in the part from Ron Livingston. The film is expected to be inspired by the 2011 comic series “Flashpoint”, written by Geoff Johns and drawn by Andy Kubert.