The Flash, a video shows Ben Affleck’s Batman on set with the Batmoto

The first photos of Ben Affleck’s Batman on the set of The Flash have been leaked

The first images of the Batman from Ben Affleck from the set of The Flash, new DC movie directed by Andy Muschietti. The video, leaked on Twitter shows Batman with a new costume on the Batmoto, to Glasgow, where the filming of the cinecomic is currently taking place, you can see it below.

It is unclear whether the scene in question was shot by Affleck himself or his own stand-in, but the presence of the actor is now confirmed for some time.

In addition to the Batmoto, it is also possible to notice a further one change of look of Affleck’s Batman, you can see it in photo below, but we will have the opportunity to study it in more depth when the first official images come out.

The film should arrive in theaters in 2022 and in the cast there will be Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton (his has been confirmed for months now return like Batman), Ezra Miller, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Rudy Mancuso, Ron Livingston, Saoirse-Monica Jackson And Maribel Verdú.

There film script was edited by Christina Hodson (former screenwriter of Bumblebee, directed by Travis Knight e Birds of Prey).

The film should be inspired by the comic series Flashpoint, written by Geoff Johns, and should open up to the concept of the multiverse. Which Marvel has already introduced with the recent series Loki, available on Disney + (read our comment on the last episode here), and which he will probably develop with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, And Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In short, it seems that the multiverses are the topic that at the moment the two giants of comics are trying to introduce in a hurry to the cinema and Marvel already seems to have a nice “advantage” with the Loki series and well two upcoming movies who will deal with the topic.

What do you think of these first images? Are you interested in The Flash and Affleck’s return as Batman? Let us know in the comments.

