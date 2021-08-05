Entertainment

The Flash, another look at Batman’s costume thanks to new videos and photos from the set

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

To the delight of all DC Universe fans, as the production of Andy Muschietti’s The Flash continues to arrive many photos from the set, and even the last ones are dedicated to the Ben Affleck’s Batman and his motorcycle, but with a look closer to the costume and also to the vehicle.

Filming of Andy Muschietti’s film is taking place in Glasgow, and as you can see at the bottom of the news some fans have immortalized Batman while speed through the streets of the city on his Batmoto. As in the photos of a few days ago, The Dark Knight shown in the images is almost certainly a stunt-man, but judging by the design of the costume (and the jaw of the double) it seems that it is the version played by Affleck in the previous chapters of the DCEU.

The Flash is expected in theaters next November 4, 2022. As evidenced by the presence of multiple versions of the Bat Man, including that of Keaton who appears to belong actually to the Tim Burton movies, the plot of the film will be inspired by Flashpoint and will explore the DC Multiverse thanks to the hero’s sprintering powers Ezra Miller.

Loading...
Advertisements

What do you think of these new images and the video? As always, let us know your impressions in the comments below. Meanwhile, other shots “stolen” from the set may have anticipated an important news on the front of the Multiverse in Flash.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

254
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
233
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
231
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
222
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
209
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
180
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
176
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
166
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
164
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
160
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top