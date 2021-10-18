News

The Flash: “Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton got excited on set”

The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti talked about Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s reaction to playing Batman again.

The Flash will show two different versions of the Batman and producer Barbara Muschietti talked about the reaction of Michael Keaton And Ben Affleck upon returning to the set.
In the feature film starring Ezra Miller, as confirmed by the teaser presented at the DC FanDome, the young Barry Allen will find himself interacting with Bruce Wayne.

In an interview with Billibilli, Barbara Muschietti told about The Flash: “Seeing Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton get a little excited about returning when they joined us on set and put on the hood and cape was cool.“.
The producer pointed out: “I think they both felt the joy of playing that character again and having fun, and it was a great experience“.

The shooting of The Flash, a project directed by Andy Muschietti, ended a few days after starting in April, having suffered numerous delays and faced various obstacles, including an accident that occurred to a stand-in during the realization of a scene of ‘ action.

In the cast, in addition to the protagonist Ezra Miller and the two Batman played by Affleck and Keaton, there will also be Ron Livingston who replaced Billy Crudup in the part of Henry Allen, Kiersey Clemons in the role of Iris West, Ian Loh who will be Barry Allen as a young man , Temuera Morrison who plays Tom Curry, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso.


