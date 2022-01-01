The Flash, Ben Affleck is back in the role of Batman? The latest photos from the set ignite the fans

Time of great returns for cinecomics: if at home Marvel we prepare ourselves for those of Spider-Man of the past Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, fans of the A.D instead they wait to see two Batman in the new film dedicated to Flash.

So much waiting for the stand alone dedicated to Barry Allen, the first in the character’s history. Directed by Andy Muschietti, will have as protagonist theEzra Miller already seen in Justice League, but the focus for now is on the return of Michael Keaton (HERE the first photos from the set) and above all for Ben Affleck like Batman.

After initially leaving the part, then gone to Robert Pattinson for The Batman, the actor was confirmed a few months ago in The Flash, for a mentoring role that could be similar to that of the counterpart Tony Stark against the young Peter Parker. To confirm his return, now, there would be some photos from the set that have inflamed the network and fans of the Gotham Bat.

In fact, in the images you can see the Batcycle guided by what presumably is the actor’s stuntman in Andy Muschietti’s film: the armor and some details undoubtedly recall those seen wearing by Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman And Justice League. For this, the photos have been welcomed as the definitive proof of the return of that Batman, very close to the video games of the Rocksteady and therefore appreciated by many.

From the latest news emerged, it is not surprising that in The Flash two versions of the Caped Crusader. The film was described as “a story about time travel: Flash goes back to try and save his mother»And in support of the issue a few days ago some photos of the meeting between Barry Allen and what looks like another version of his own character were released.

In the cast of The Flash we will also find Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons (Iris West) and Maribel Verdù (Nora Allen), while Ron Livingston will replace Billy Crudup as the father of the protagonist. Written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, Bumblebee), the DC movie has a theatrical release date set for November 4, 2022.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Source: ScreenRant

