The Flash: Ben Affleck talks about his return as Batman

The next film of the DC Comics The Flash will see the return of Ben Affleck in the role of Batman after the actor’s difficult experience with the film “Justice League“Of 2017. During a recent interview with Variety, the actor talked about his return and the experience on the set of the film Andy Muschietti.

Here are the words of Ben Affleck on his return as Batman/Bruce Wayne:

I really enjoyed it. I’m probably under a restraining order that I’m not aware of and probably just violated, so they’re going to sue me. It was good, really good. I love Ezra [Miller], see Jason [Momoa] busy shooting Aquaman, meeting his children… it was great to revisit the character as the previous experience was difficult.

You can see the video of the interview by clicking here.

The next movie A.D is based on the crossover event of 2011, Flashpoint, written by Geoff Johns And Andy Kubert. The story of The Flash sees Barry Allen’s Ezra Miller travel back in time to prevent the death of his mother. The result is that Allen inadvertently creates another universe protected by Batman’s Keaton, now older than 30 years. We remind you that even the Batman’s Ben Affleck will appear in the movie Andy Muschietti.

The release of The Flash is scheduled for November 4, 2022. Also in the cast Sasha Calle (Supergirl), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West), Maribel Verdú, Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton And Ben Affleck.

