The Flash: Ben Affleck talks about returning as Batman







We have known for some time now that Ben Affleck will return as Batman in the highly anticipated The Flash directed by Andy Muschietti. Now, for the first time, the actor has spoken about his decision to return as the Gotham Crusader in a recent interview with Variety.

“It was a really nice way to revisit the character, since the previous experience was quite difficult,” Affleck said at the premiere of The Tender Bar, the new film by George Clooney, referring to Justice League by Zack Snyder. “This time it was a really enjoyable and a lot of fun.”







It’s no secret that Affleck – like most of his castmates, for that matter – encountered numerous difficulties while filming additional Justice League, when Joss Whedon stepped in to finish the film in the absence of Zack Snyder (at the time, the actor was also dealing with several personal vicissitudes).

Although, afterwards, he had the opportunity to return to film as the Dark Knight for the Snyder Cut, it’s clear that Affleck enjoyed the opportunity to reprise the iconic role much more in far better circumstances. “I had a lot of fun”, he added. “I’m probably under some gag order that I’m not even aware I just hacked. Now I will be sued. “

We remember that The Flash will arrive in cinemas on November 4, 2022. The film will be directed by Andy Muschietti, director of IT And IT – Chapter Two. Ezra Miller will return as the Scarlet Sprinter after appearing in a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in Justice League.

Also confirmed the presence of Michael Keaton And Ben Affleck, who will both return to take on the role of Batman. Kiersey Clemons will return as Irish West after appearing in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (the character had been cut from the theatrical version). The cast will also include the Spanish actress Maribel Verdú (The labyrinth of the faun), who will play Nora Allen (Barry’s mother) and the American actress Sasha Calle (Fever of love) who will play Supergirl.

There will not be Billy Crudup, who had played Henry Allen (Barry’s father) in Justice League: the actor will be replaced in the part from Ron Livingston. The film is expected to be inspired by the 2011 comic series “Flashpoint”, written by Geoff Johns and drawn by Andy Kubert.