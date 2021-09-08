The Flash: Ben Affleck will be on set in September to return as Batman

Ben Affleck will arrive on the English set of cinecomic The Flash in September to return to the role of Batman.

According to reports on Twitter, Ben Affleck will travel to the set of The Flash to September to shoot the scenes that see him involved once again as Bruce Wayne / Batman in the new DCEU movie.

The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez broke the news via Twitter revealing that Ben Affleck will travel to England to shoot his scenes in September.

At the center of The Flash we will find Ezra Miller in the role of Barry Allen after Batman v Superman and Justice League. The Flash will see the return of numerous main characters: in addition to Affleck, Michael Keaton will return in his version of Bruce Wayne played in Tim Burton’s 1989 film, although it is not clear whether or not he will wear the famous costume and Kiersey Clemons will still be Iris. West after Zack Snyder’s brief appearance in Justice League as Barry Allen’s love interest.

Sasha Calle will make her debut as Supergirl, paving the way for a new team of superheroes. As anticipated, The Flash will be inspired by the Flashpoint narrative arc, which sees Barry Allen go back in time and thus disrupt the future. The film is expected to be foundational to the DCEU multiverse, which would explain the appearances of Supergirl and Michael Keaton’s Batman. Details of Ben Affleck’s role in the film have not been disclosed at this time, but this is likely to be his last appearance in the DCEU.

The Flash theatrical release is set for November 4, 2022.