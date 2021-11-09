The Flash: Ben Affleck will shoot his scenes in September

Ben Affleck’s Batman, according to Umberto Gonzalez, will appear on the set of The Flash in September.

Umberto Gonzalez, a well-known journalist who constantly deals with news dedicated to cinecomics, revealed on Twitter that Ben Affleck will arrive on the set of The Flash to shoot his scenes in September. From what the reporter reported, Affleck should return to the role of Batman, so we’ll see him wearing the costume.

The fact that Ben Affleck will arrive on the set of The Flash in September hasn’t stopped him from shooting some action scenes with stuntmen as Batman. Among the latest we could see several photos leaked online showing the Dark Knight riding the batmoto.

The Flash movie will feature Ezra Miller who will return to play Barry Allen / The Flash, a role he has played so far in Justice League. Kiersey Clemons will play Iris West, she also appeared in Justice League but in the version of Zack Snyder. Sasha Calle will play Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, while Ian Loh will play the young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso are in the cast but their roles have not been defined. Finally, Ron Livingston will be Henry Allen.

Recall that Michael Keaton will also be present in the film. The Flash is scheduled for release in November 2022.



