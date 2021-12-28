The Flash can delve into Ben Affleck’s Batman

The Flash will be a new chance to see the Batman’s Ben Affleck and the film will be able to explore the most interesting thing about this version of the vigilante. In fact, two different versions of Batman will be brought together, that of Michael Keaton and that of Ben Affleck. Batman is one of the most beloved heroes of DC Comics: we have seen various transpositions in movies and TV series. With ups and downs, his time in the DCEU was not very successful.

The Dark Knight Trilogy of Christopher Nolan and the performance of Christian Bale in the role of Bruce Wayne / Batman they offered one of the most compelling interpretations in the history of the vigilante. In the DCEU Ben Affleck played Batman, who made his debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In this case, Bruce Wayne is older and more experienced, obsessed with his past – mostly the death of his protégé Dick Grayson. Ben Affleck’s Batman is back in a cameo in Suicide Squad by David Ayer, before collaborating with Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) in Justice League and later in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Batman no longer has a fight to fight

In a few months, we will see the performance of Robert Pattinson as the vigilante in The Batman, who is not part of the DCEU. However, we will also soon find Ben Affleck’s Batman, which will appear one last time in The Flash by Andrés Muschietti. Since the story is enough on Flashpoint, Barry Allen (Ezraa Miller) will be able to come across two versions of the DC hero: that of Ben Affleck and the other of Michael Keaton, from Batman And Batman Returns by Tim Burton. The role of Affleck’s Batman in The Flash has not been revealed. However, it might be the best chance to explore the most interesting thing about this version of Batman, a hero who has no more struggle to fight.

When audiences got to know DCEU’s Batman in Batman vs. Superman, the Dark Knight had already been fighting crime for 20 years. Superman’s conflict with Zod in The man of Steel showed Bruce the threat of the Kryptonian superhero, after witnessing all the destruction during the battle. Batman no longer had a battle to fight and was suddenly recalled due to the Black Zero event. Precisely what makes this version so interesting: Batman has been fighting crime in Gotham for two decades and suddenly has to return to the battlefield after Grayson’s death and other traumatic events, which have surely left a permanent mark on him. The Flash can explore this aspect, showing how the hero returns to action after he has seen a lot of destruction and gone through numerous losses.

