The Flash, Christian Bale would participate on only one condition

In the new DC movie The Flash there may also be Christian Bale’s Batman, but on one condition

The new DC movie The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, will arrive in the hall in 2022. The famous superhero, played by Ezra Miller, will visit several alternative universes, opening up to a huge range of possible encounters. We already know that the young Barry Allen will meet the Batman from Michael Keaton, historical interpreter of the bat man (the second, after Adam West). Now also Christian Bale and his Bruce could answer the call, the actor would indeed favorable to the project, but ad only one condition.

The-Flash-Ezra-Miller

The British actor would only participate with approval from Christopher Nolan, director of the Dark Knight trilogy of which Bale is the protagonist.

In short, it seems that DC has taken the right path with alternative universes. Thanks to this gimmick it will be possible to partially justify the different ones inconsistencies of the DCEU and range between infinite possible encounters and cameos of historical characters, to the delight of the fans.

We do not yet know if Christopher Nolan will prove himself in favor of the project, it is certain that already having Michael Keaton in the cast (perhaps his most loved batman by fans) is considered a victory. We will then see if the actual film quality will respond to expectations.

We just have to wait more official confirmations to find out if Christian Bale will indeed appear in The Flash.

What do you think? Would you like to see Bale’s Batman in the movie? Let us know in the comments.

Source

