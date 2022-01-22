The Flash: Comic Prequel to Film Coming

DC Comics announced the publication of “The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive“, Comic book prequel to the film with Ezra Miller due out in November.

To take on the role of the protagonist will be Ezra Miller, already seen in Justice League And Zack Snyder’s Justice League, directed by Andy Muschietti (It, It – Chapter two). The film promises to be full of surprises and characters: Micheal Keaton And Ben Affleck will pick up the hood and cloak to once again interpret their respective iterations of Batman while Sasha Calle Sara Supergirl.

The comic miniseries The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive was written by Kenny Porter and will show Barry Allen, the character entrusted to Ezra Miller, as he asks Bruce Wayne for help in understanding how to learn how to best manage his powers. The Flash will also ask for help from Batman, in the version of Ben Affleck, to defeat the villain Girder, who is attacking Central City.

The first issue, consisting of 48 pages, will be illustrated by Ricardo Lopez while the following will be signed by artists Juan Ferreyra and Jason Howard.

To pass the wait that separates us from the release of the film, DC Comics announced “The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive“, Comic book prequel to the film, written by Kenny Porter and designed by Ricardo López Ortiz. This is the synopsis released by the publishing house:

“In The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, after saving the world with the Justice League, Central City’s favorite son is considered an extremely skilled and inspirational hero to people. But when Girder threatens Central City again, Barry turns to Batman for advice on how to train and manage his powers. Under the leadership of the Dark Knight, the Fastest Man in the World will have to find a way to defeat his opponent or he will fall under the blows of Girder! ”

The cover of the first chapter of the prequel story of The Flash, the film directed by Andres Muschietti who signed a variant of the cover, was created by Max Fiumara and portrays the two heroes together.

In the film, Barry Allen will travel back in time to avoid the murder of his mother Nora but this action will have serious repercussions on the timeline. In the cast we will find Ezra Miller (Barry Allen / Flash), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Micheal Keaton (Bruce Wayne / Batman), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West), Micheal Shannon (General Zod), Antje Traue (Faora), Sasha Calle (Supergirl), Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne / Batman), Maribel Verdú (Nora Allen).

Adv