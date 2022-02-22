The Flash could include new cameos in his movie

The possible participation of two other DCEU actors in The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller would have been leaked

What we are going to tell you now may just be a rumor that ends up being disproved, but just in case we warn you of possible spoilers of the movie Flash (and also from the last episode of The peacemaker). Keep reading at your own risk.

The DCEU (or whatever it’s called now) film will explore the multiverse with Flashbut it seems that Warner Bros. it is taking advantage of its vision of the different realities to reconfigure certain elements of its shared universe. However, not every aspect of his original incarnation will be altered or replaced, and a new rumor claims that two major characters from the “age of the snyderverse«.

According to Screen Geek, both Jason Momoa What Gal Gadot will appear as Aquaman and wonder-woman in the film directed by Andy Muschietti. The website doesn’t provide any context for their roles, but based on what we’ve heard, they’ll just be cameo appearances. These could be the versions of the characters we know, but as Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) will go through time and different realities, there are many chances that he will meet his companions from the League of Justice on an alternate “Earth”.

The last time Miller and Momoa met on screen was during the appearance of the Justice League in the final episode of the first season of The peacemaker. Neither him Batman from Ben Affleck neither him Cyborg from Ray Fisher were on the scene, and both henry cavill like Gal Gadot were replaced by doubles like Superman and wonder-woman respectively, appearing as backlit silhouettes.

While it’s unclear how these possible cameos in The Flash will affect canon going forward, we’ve already seen examples with upcoming projects like batgirlwhich has Michael Keaton as Batman instead of Ben Affleck. So it will be interesting to see how the upcoming Aquaman and Wonder Woman sequels will be affected.