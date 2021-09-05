The Flash: first photos of Ben Affleck’s Batman returning as the Dark Knight

The first photos of Batman’s have popped up online Ben Affleck on the Scottish film set The Flash.

As we already know the film of Andy Muschietti will see both the return of the Dark Knight played by Affleck and the iconic 90s version of Michael Keaton.

Ben Affleck’s Batman on the set of The Flash

The images show us a Batman from behind, probably a stunt double of the Californian actor, riding the batmoto.

A few photos and a short video are more than enough to tickle the hype of fans who can’t wait to re-embrace one of the best versions of the cinematic Bat, after seeing it again in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Among other things, it is a lucky period for Affleck after the various vicissitudes related to the standalone film about Batman that will no longer see him as the protagonist, also seen the return of the flame with the ex Jennifer Lopez.

✨ Batman (do Ben Affleck) nos sets de #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/CQpRy5MIrH – DC Comics Universe (@UniversoDCnauta) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, #TheFlash movie’s filming is at full steam in #Glasgow, and many locals are registering what seems to be #BatAffleck‘s #Batman going for a ride in #GothamCity in #TheFlashMovie – while real #BenAffleck‘s in a ride with #JLo somewhere else haha. pic.twitter.com/gzSOWN6PRb – Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) July 26, 2021

What do we know about The Flash?

The film, based on the Flashpoint comic event, will feature Barry Allen’s Flash (Ezra Miller) run through various parallel dimensions where he will have to deal with different alternate versions of DC superheroes.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, in addition to Miller, Affleck and Keaton, the film will see a cast consisting of Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Ian Loh (Barry Young), Sasha Calle (Supergirl), Maribel Verdú (Nora), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West), Saroise-Monica Jackson And Rudy Mancuso.

What do you think of Ben Affleck’s Batman? In your personal ranking of the Caped Crusader interpreters, what place does it occupy? Let us know with your comment below.