The Flash – George Clooney jokes about his absence: “I ruined Batman, they don’t want me”

George Clooney jokes that he “destroyed” the Batman franchise, which is why they didn’t call him for the expected movie The Flash

Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Batman in the expected DC movie The Flash, but what about George Clooney? The Hollywood star explained the reason for his absence in the now imminent film. “They didn’t ask me”, he said during a special screening of The Tender Bar, the new film directed by him, starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan. “When you destroy a franchise like I did, they usually look the other way when the opportunity arises from a movie like The Flash”. Clooney played the DC hero in Joel Schumacher’s infamous 1997 film, Batman & Robin, alongside Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone.

“He won’t let me see” unveiled his wife Amal. “There are some films that I forbid, I don’t want my wife to lose the respect she has for me”Clooney explained jokingly. When Amal commented that their twins Alexander and Ella will want to see him, the star replied: “It’s bad when your four-year-old says your movie sucks. It could be painful for me “. Warner Bros. will release in theaters The Flash in November 2022.

The new film directed by Clooney, The Tender Bar, is based on the autobiographical book of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist JR Moehringer. The novel chronicles his relationship with his uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), who became a father figure to him while growing up on Long Island. Also in the cast are Lily Rabe in the role of the mother and Christopher Lloyd in that of the grandfather. Newcomer Daniel Ranieri plays a young JR Moehringer, while Tye Sheridan portrays him during his years at Yale and as an aspiring journalist.