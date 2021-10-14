The Flash: George Clooney jokes about the absence of his Batman

We have known for some time now that in the highly anticipated The Flash we will review Batman iterations by both Michael Keaton that of Ben Affleck, who played the iconic character respectively in Batman (1989) and Batman – The Return (1992), both directed by Tim Burton, and in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017), both directed by Zack Sndyer.

This will be possible thanks to the exploration of the Multiverse, but those who expect to see other cinematic incarnations of the hooded hero may be disappointed. On the occasion of the premiere of his latest film as a director, The Tender Bar, George Clooney, who played the Gotham Crusader in Batman & Robin in 1997, he confirmed that he will not appear in Andy Muschietti’s cinecomic.

Interviewed by Variety, the actor motivated his absence from the film by explaining that he was simply not asked to participate. The Oscar-winning actor also joked about ruining the franchise through his portrayal of Bruce Wayne and the infamous Bat-nipples. “They didn’t ask me”, Clooney specified. “When you destroy a franchise like I did, they usually tend to look forward. I had great nipples. “

The funny thing is, last year, it was just right George Clooney to reveal that at the time of the casting of Ben Affleck in the role of Batman, he advised his friend and colleague (star of his new film as director, the aforementioned The Tender Bar) not to accept the part. “I think people seek me out for advice based on my experience. I mean: I took part in a huge flop but I also had a lot of successes. It doesn’t necessarily mean that people listen to you “, he had revealed. “Ben, for example, didn’t listen to me and eventually took the part. It is clear that I was wrong, because he did a great job. All I can do is give advice based on my experience. “

Loading... Advertisements

Everything you need to know about The Flash

We remember that The Flash will arrive in cinemas on November 4, 2022. The film will be directed by Andy Muschietti, director of IT And IT – Chapter Two. Ezra Miller will return as the Scarlet Sprinter after appearing in a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in Justice League.

Also confirmed the presence of Michael Keaton And Ben Affleck, who will both return to take on the role of Batman. Kiersey Clemons will return as Irish West after appearing in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (the character had been cut from the theatrical version). The cast will also include the Spanish actress Maribel Verdú (The labyrinth of the faun), who will play Nora Allen (Barry’s mother) and the American actress Sasha Calle (Fever of love) who will play Supergirl.

There will not be Billy Crudup, who had played Henry Allen (Barry’s father) in Justice League: the actor will be replaced in the part from Ron Livingston. The film is expected to be inspired by the 2011 comic series “Flashpoint”, written by Geoff Johns and drawn by Andy Kubert.