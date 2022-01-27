During the last episode of Fatman Beyond,talked aboutAndy Muschietti’s cinecomic coming next year.

The director and actor first talked about his love for the Gotham crusader:

The Flash movie they’re working on with Michael Keaton as Batman will bring tears to my eyes. That’s my Batman! I’m very attached to Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman, so the fact that they bring him back will be a joy for older people like me.

He then added, referring to Spider-Man: No Way Home:

If they want a moment No Way Home, they’d better get Christian Bale back. If I were them, I’d shower Bale with money by begging him to turn around for two minutes to get ours No Way Home.

Filming of The Flash they started in April and ended in mid-October 2021.