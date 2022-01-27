The music of the film will be composed by Benjamin Wallfisch, a London-based composer who already has a history of collaborations with Muschietti: his are the musical scores of IT: Capitolo Uno and It: Capitolo Two.

The Flash movie will hit US theaters on November 4, 2022on a script by Christina Hodson, also screenwriter of Bumblebee And Birds of Prey (and Harley Quinn’s phantasmagoric rebirth). In the final cast Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Ben Affleck, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle and Michael Keaton.

Find all the information about The Flash in our movie profile!