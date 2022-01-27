The director and actor first talked about his love for the Gotham crusader:
The Flash movie they’re working on with Michael Keaton as Batman will bring tears to my eyes. That’s my Batman! I’m very attached to Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman, so the fact that they bring him back will be a joy for older people like me.
He then added, referring to Spider-Man: No Way Home:
If they want a moment No Way Home, they’d better get Christian Bale back. If I were them, I’d shower Bale with money by begging him to turn around for two minutes to get ours No Way Home.
Filming of The Flash they started in April and ended in mid-October 2021.
The music of the film will be composed by Benjamin Wallfisch, a London-based composer who already has a history of collaborations with Muschietti: his are the musical scores of IT: Capitolo Uno and It: Capitolo Two.
The Flash movie will hit US theaters on November 4, 2022on a script by Christina Hodson, also screenwriter of Bumblebee And Birds of Prey (and Harley Quinn’s phantasmagoric rebirth). In the final cast Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Ben Affleck, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle and Michael Keaton.
