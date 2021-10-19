News

The Flash: Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck moved on set for the return to Batman

Although the world now has a new “official” Batman, which is the one played by Robert Pattinson and that we will see in The Batman from Matt Reeves, we know that in The Flash from Andy Muschietti we will see two Batman (at least) and that these will have the face of Michael Keaton And Ben Affleck.

The manufacturer of The Flash, Barbara Muschietti, told Comicbook.com that both actors had a lot of fun returning to the role, but also said that for both of them it was thrilling:

“Batman is a very dark character. I think once that [gli attori] they play the role, they tend to leave it behind. I think coming back was a surprise for both of us. It took a while to warm up to the idea of ​​reprising, of playing this character again, especially for Keaton who hasn’t been Batman in 30 years… [è stato] Amazing to see that both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton got so excited once with us on set, when they had to put on the hood and cape. I think they both felt the joy that comes from playing that character and enjoyed it. It was a great experience ”.

Everything you need to know about The Flash

We remember that The Flash will arrive in cinemas on November 4, 2022. The film will be directed by Andy Muschietti, director of IT And IT – Chapter Two. Ezra Miller will return as the Scarlet Sprinter after appearing in a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in Justice League.

Also confirmed the presence of Michael Keaton And Ben Affleck, who will both return to take on the role of Batman. Kiersey Clemons will return as Irish West after appearing in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (the character had been cut from the theatrical version). The cast will also include the Spanish actress Maribel Verdú (The labyrinth of the faun), who will play Nora Allen (Barry’s mother) and the American actress Sasha Calle (Fever of love) who will play Supergirl.

