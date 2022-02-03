The Flash: other appearances for Ben Affleck as Batman, after the movie with Ezra Miller?

Through his official Twitter account, Ezra Millerinterpreter of Barry Allen in the next The Flashposted a screenshot of an article about the appearance of Ben Affleck like Batman in the movie.

The actor then wrote on the screen underlining the words “one last time” with a “HAHAHA”, making fun of the fact that the article reports that it will be Affleck’s last interpretation of Batman.

The Flash Movie News he replayed the screen, saying that perhaps the Joker has taken possession of Miller’s phone … Could this be a preview of the fact that Ben Affleck’s journey as Batman is not at all over? We leave you the post to follow:

Everything you need to know about The Flash

We remember that The Flash will arrive in cinemas on November 4, 2022. The film will be directed by Andy Muschiettidirector of IT And IT – Chapter Two. Ezra Miller will return as the Scarlet Sprinter after appearing in a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in Justice League.

Also confirmed the presence of Michael Keaton And Ben Affleckwho will both return to take on the role of Batman. Kiersey Clemons will return as Irish West after appearing in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (the character had been cut from the theatrical version). The cast will also include the Spanish actress Maribel Verdú (The labyrinth of the faun), who will play Nora Allen (Barry’s mother) and the American actress Sasha Calle (Fever of love) who will play Supergirl.