the flash promo to reach Paris for 10 euros

Do you want to escape for the Christmas holidays or to make up for the long-postponed trip to Paris? A new offer allows you to do this at a very attractive price.

There SNCF Voyages Italy, the railway company specializing in connections between Italy And France, celebrates its 10th anniversary of activity in Italy and does it in a big way, especially thanking the passengers. Ten years have passed since the inaugural whistle of the first TGV 9240, which left in 2011 to operate on the Paris-Turin-Milan line.

To celebrate this decade, the anniversary of the French company is accompanied by the inauguration of a new customer area inside the Garibaldi Station in Milan (at the end of platform 1) and a flash promotion for travel on the TGV INOUI from 10 euros.

Italian customers will be able to reach Paris from Milan Garibaldi station, traveling in second class for only 10 euros. Tickets will be available for purchase from 16 to 18 November 2021 on the Oui.sncf website and in the SNCF Travel Agencies authorized in Italy, for travel from 1 December 2021 to 16 May 2022. Travelers will have three round trips a day to reach Paris (Gare de Lyon) from Turin and Milan, in 5:30 to Turin and 7:10 to cover the approximately 850 kilometers from Milan.

In addition, the INOUI TGV trains have recently been renewed for optimize comfort, from the best quality of the seats to the installation of electrical sockets in both first and second class, up to offering free and unlimited access to wi-fi throughout the journey.

The major milestone reached by the railway company is having made a great contribution to environment protection, with a carbon impact awareness policy, which has allowed the saving of 1.4 million tons of CO2 since 2011. “Choosing the train means emitting 50 times less CO₂ emissions than the car and 80 less than the plane” , recalls Jean-Baptiste Guenot, SNCF’s Director of Europe and International Development.

Reaching Paris in this period will also be an opportunity to visit the luminous forest of the gardens of Château de Thoiry, where a real zoo made of lights and colors has been recreated, just 60 km from the capital. You don’t need a dense itinerary to appreciate the beauties of the French city, which can amaze even during moments of leisure walking in the artistic shopping streets, or looking for delicious sweets in the most famous pâtisseries of the city.