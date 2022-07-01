The Flash will be released regardless of Ezra Miller scandals

The actor Ezra Millerknown for playing Barry Allen/Flash inside of the DCU has gone from scandal to scandal over the past few months, leaving people wondering if his movie Flash would end up debuting.

Premiere of The Flash

Ezra Miller in recent months he has become one of the most problematic figures he has Warner Bros.

The actor has been causing severe problems since 2020 for the studio and destroying his reputation little by little.

Through a new report comic bookit is reported that despite all these problems the film Flash will be released in theaters.

Some sources close to comic book have revealed that the staff of Warner will not give up on its intentions to brand new Flash.

It has been said that the investment made by the company for this film is too great for it to be released in hbo max or as to replace Ezra Miller in said movie.

The studio is willing to take a risk regardless of the consequences and have a premiere like any other.

The Miller Scandals

Ezra has been accumulating scandals since 2020where in a video in which he is seen hanging a young woman outside a bar in Iceland.

This fact would only be the beginning of a long list of incidents in this last year, keeping in check the high command of Warner.

After a season of calm, incidents to civilians in Hawaii and several accusations of putting several minors at risk came to you.

Miller At the moment he has not given any statement, except for a series of memes where he makes fun of his situation and that he published in Instagram and almost immediately after he deleted his account.

DCU controversies

The DCU has been in controversy almost since it began and Ezra Miller he is the only actor who has been involved in scandals.

There is the case of Ray Fisheractor who played Cyborg who has had a never-ending feud with the biggest executives in Warner and the theme of Gal Gadot with its position on the conflict in Palestine.

There’s also the whole thing Amber Heardwho plays Merewho has been involved in a controversy with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Everyone knows that the two biggest superhero movie franchises have them The Walt Disney Company Y Warner.

While Disney makes films loved by the public and critics and getting several of its products to be among the highest grossing, in Warner they don’t stop tripping.

In this rivalry it is Marvel who is ahead today and who is taking large collections both in theaters and in series.

The movie Flash It has its premiere scheduled for June 23, 2023, as long as everything stays as planned. Despite all that the actor has caused, we are eager to see this movie.