The Flash: will Ben Affleck’s Batman continue to appear after the movie?

The actor’s latest social media activity Ezra Miller may have implied that the Batman from Ben Affleck will continue to appear in the DC Extended Universe after the movie The Flash. The couple will share the screen once again in the next film of the Warner Bros. directed by Andy Muschietti. However, if fans are right in their guess, it may not be the last.

After starring in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and in Justice LeagueBen Affleck reunites with Miller in The Flash and reprises his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman. This, despite the actor having already formally left the DCEU. Its release motivated Warner Bros. to restart the story of the Caped Crusader with Robert Pattinson and the movie again. The Batman by Matt Reeves, who will see him as the protagonist. However, Affleck may not abandon his DC superhero role yet, as Miller may have hinted that The Flash it won’t be his last appearance as Gotham’s Bat on screen.

Ezra Miller has indeed posted, on his account Instagram official, a screenshot of an article concerning Affleck’s last appearance as Batman in The Flashon which he wrote in large red letters: “HAHAHA”, as if making fun of the news.

For what it’s worth, Affleck himself confirmed that The Flash it would be his last interpretation of Batman, and it is popular theory that the character should actually die over the course of the film. Instead, the Gotham Bat’s Michael Keatonalso present in The Flash, will become the main version of the iconic character in the DCEU. That said, there is also a possibility that there has been a new development behind the scenes that changed the fate of Affleck’s Batman in the franchise. If this were the case, fans of the character’s version of him would be very happy, especially since DC Films hasn’t been able to adequately explore his story at all.

Keaton’s Batman

What could this mean for Pattinson’s Batman? Nothing significant at this point. The younger iteration of the Dark Knight exists in a separate reality from the DCEU. This means that the story of him is separate from the previous version of Affleck. However, considering the efforts of Warner Bros. and DC Films in establishing their own multiverse, it is not excluded that in the end they cross each other in the future. But that will depend on whether Affleck really continues his time as a Caped Crusader afterwards The Flash.