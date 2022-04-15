The Flash would team up with Ben Affleck’s Batman in his movie

A Reddit user has revealed that Batman and Barry Allen have a big action scene at the beginning of The Flash.

What we are going to tell you could include spoilers of the The Flash plot. The information was originally published on Reddit by a user who claims to have attended a test pass of the film, but it has been corroborated by a well-known leaker who has previously provided correct data, so it must be given fair credibility. Just in case, you have been warned.

We list some details about the leak of the beginning of the film, among them that Ben Affleck’s Batman will be in The Flash

Barry is making a sandwich for breakfast when he is called in to help Batman. He leaves because the sandwich takes too long.

The entire opening sequence is a Team Flash/Batfleck. The Flash saves a hospital while Batman chases the criminals on his Batcycle.

Flash sequence similar to those in quicksilver in Days of Future Past Y Apocalypse in which he saves the babies who fall from the hospital when an explosion below him knocks him down. Barry is running out of power during the sequence.

Batman has a high speed chase through the streets. In broad daylight. It looked like a car chase from a movie. Marvel.

The team occupies the first 20 minutes of the film. It ends with Batman almost dying to save the city but he shows up wonder-woman to save them. Gal Gadot it has phrases and it is clearly her.

The Wonder Woman sequence includes a bond of truth moment with Batman and Flash.

Batfleck is very much alive and safe in the universe when we last see him before Barry moves on with the story.

Barry goes back to the sandwich shop and picks it up to replenish his energy.

The movie could be called The Tomato Can What The nail from DC since that is what leads to Henry Allen to leave the house. Nora Allen I had forgotten them at the store.

BruceWayne he had been helping Barry restore the footage of Henry in the store for the trial defense. The footage shows Barry’s father but his face is not seen.

Apparently some random intruder killed Nora while Henry was in the store. He stabbed her with a kitchen knife. There is no indication that she was some kind of metahuman or villain.

Barry goes back in time to prevent the murder by putting a can in Nora’s shopping basket to keep Henry home. The moments with Barry and Nora are good.

Something or someone prevents him from returning to the original timeline and he is thrown into the Batman universe of Michael Keaton and goes to his house. The Barry of that time and younger returns to his house to do the laundry.

Recruit the younger Barry this is the Other Barry he spends the movie with to find the League of Justice.

try to call Arthur Curry but Thomas Curry (is Temuera Morrison) answer the phone. He says that his dog is called Arthur but that he has not met any Atlanna.

Supposedly that’s about the opening half of The Flash. We don’t know what will happen to Ezra Miller after his recent arrest for public scandal and death threats, but if we trust what they tell us here, it seems that Warner the film is quite advanced and that there are still many things that are being saved.