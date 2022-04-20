Entertainment

The Flash’s Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii for the second time this year

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Actor Ezra Miller arrested after starring in an incident at a bar in Hawaii 1:12

(CNN) — Actor Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming DC movie “The Flash,” was arrested Tuesday in Hawaii for the second time this year.

Miller, 29, was arrested for assault around 1:30 am Tuesday. This after an incident at a private residence in the Puna district, near the city of Pāhoa, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became enraged after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, hitting a 26-year-old woman in forehead, resulting in an approximately half-inch cut,” according to a news release.

Actor Ezra Miller, seen here in a police photo, was arrested on the island of Hawaii for the second time this year.

Actor Ezra Miller, seen here in a police photo, was arrested on the island of Hawaii for the second time this year.

The injured woman refused treatment, according to police.

Last month, Ezra Miller, who previously appeared as The Flash in several DC superhero movies, was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar, according to police.

Police say they released Miller from jail pending further investigation.

The premiere of “The Flash” is scheduled for the summer of 2023.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Ezra Miller for comment on the arrest.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Thor: love and thunder, Jane Foster: Natalie Portman replaces Chris Hemsworth in new Thor 4 poster | Marvel Studios, Mighty Thor | Cinema and series

8 mins ago

Emma Watson reveals her ‘favorite moment’ from ‘Harry Potter’

20 mins ago

Ranking Disney + in Spain: the favorite series this day

32 mins ago

big announcement in Spain on the future of Lionel Messi!

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button