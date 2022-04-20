The Flash’s Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii for the second time this year

Actor Ezra Miller arrested after starring in an incident at a bar in Hawaii 1:12

(CNN) — Actor Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming DC movie “The Flash,” was arrested Tuesday in Hawaii for the second time this year.

Miller, 29, was arrested for assault around 1:30 am Tuesday. This after an incident at a private residence in the Puna district, near the city of Pāhoa, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became enraged after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, hitting a 26-year-old woman in forehead, resulting in an approximately half-inch cut,” according to a news release.

The injured woman refused treatment, according to police.

Last month, Ezra Miller, who previously appeared as The Flash in several DC superhero movies, was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar, according to police.

Police say they released Miller from jail pending further investigation.

The premiere of “The Flash” is scheduled for the summer of 2023.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Ezra Miller for comment on the arrest.