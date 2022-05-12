The flaws that almost caused a crash between two planes at the airport in Mexico | News Univision Latin America

The incident occurs at a time when the aeronautical authorities have been trying for weeks to minimize the reports from international pilot and airline associations that serious confusion prevails in the skies of the Mexican capital.
They assure that one of the reasons is due to the simultaneous operation of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) and the new Felipe Ángeles (AIFA), which forced a redesign of the airspacebut that has generated more conflictive areas due to the proximity that exists between the two.
This is what is known from past incidents and the warnings that organizations have made about a possibility of a “collision” if measures are not taken in the airspace of Mexico City.
Bad redesign, fewer workers and no fuel
This Tuesday, the National Union of Air Traffic Controllers of Mexico (Sinacta), offered a press conference in which it reported that Since December of last year, air incidents have increased 300%.
The director of the union, José Alfredo Covarrubias, pointed out that the federal government made a bad redesign of the airspace, since more conflictive areas were generated and you have fewer staff to review them. According to their analysis, at least 300 workers are missing at all airports in Mexico.
In addition to this, with the new redesign, 11 conflict zones were created that they should have two controllers per sector, but so far there is only one worker for every two sectors.
The International Federation of Airline Pilots Associations (Ifalpa, in English) also issued a bulletin last week in which it indicates that air traffic controllers have not received enough training on the reconfiguration of space.
The statement warned that several incidents occurred before the fuel depletion caused by overtime who have to stay in the air due to delays and saturation at the airport.
10 serious incidents in CDMX since December
Sinacta also said in a conference that it has delivered separately to the Mexican authorities at least 30 reports of serious air incidents, of which 10 have performed in Mexico City since December from last year.
The union points out that in these incidents, the pilots had to perform a maneuver in response to information from the TCAS (Traffic or Collision Alert System), which is a series of devices installed on aircraft to alert to a threat of mid-air collision between aircraft.
In addition to those 10 incidents, Sinacta spoke of two others that occurred in November last year: One occurred on November 13 between an Aeromexico flight and a Volaris flight that was described as “a pretty delicate approach.” The other occurred on November 21, with an Aeroméxico plane.
In a similar position, the International Air Transport Association (IATA, in English), which groups international airlines, stated that “the situation has become very worrying” and said that weeks ago it sent a letter to the Navigation Service in the Mexican Air Space (Seneam) to warn of at least 17 “alarm events” that have occurred from April 2021 to date in the AICM during the approach to the runways.
López Obrador says it is the work of the “conservatives”
In response, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Monday that the problems will be addressed, but also hinted that they are being exaggerated and attributed them to the conservative opposition.
“No, it doesn’t exist, what there is is resistance strongly encouraged by conservatism, it is that they question everything, even if they fall into ridicule, but I don’t know what happens to them, they should calm down, everything is fixed, “he declared in his morning conference.
the AIFA, inaugurated last March 21 after three years under construction, has faced criticism for operating only six domestic flights a day and an occasional international flight to Venezuela. Since it was proposed, it has faced questions from security specialists due to the risks of sharing airspace with the AICM.
After incident, 25% of flights will be diverted
After the mishap, federal government officials and airline representatives agreed at a meeting that 25% of AICM’s passenger and cargo operations move in the coming months to the new Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) and to the airport of the city of Toluca.
The Undersecretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, Rogelio Jiménez Pons, announced that it will be in the months of August and September when the migration of operations to AIFA begins, which will receive the largest number of flights because it is “the best equipped and with greater efficiency”.
The undersecretary pointed out that the operations migration process will last twelve months, and added that they are considering returning to the original plan that flights from the capital region be distributed between the AIFA, the AICM and the airports of the central localities of Puebla, Cuernavaca and Toluca.