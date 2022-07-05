The fleeting car that immortalized Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, ladies and gentlemen. The versatile actress has performed from action to drama to comedy, knowing how to embody different shades of performance art. Today we will stop at a car that remains in the memory of every movie buff. Next, a history of cinema and automotive culture.

Born in the sunny Los Angeles Californiain the year 1975, Angelina Jolie since she was a child she had the dramatic arts as a goal. Since her official debut in Cyborg 2 (1993)Jolie with more or less assiduity has not left the big screen.

Winner of a Oscarfor best supporting actress for her enormous role in Interrupted innocence, where he shared filming with the talented Winona Ryder, both delivering a drama about madness, confinement and medication. In turn, it is worth mentioning, he has been awarded three Golden Globes and two awards from the Screen Actors Guild.

Outside of the laurels, which are usually unfair with a career, Jolie marked an era of cinema. The roles of her as Lara Croft or as Sara “Sway” Wayland in 60 seconds they are endearing.

in tork, we enjoy when automotive culture and cinema intermingle. And today we will stop at a moment in Jolie’s career. It’s about the movie SE busca, where she is the protagonist. This film, based on the comic by Mark Millarand the secret “La Fraternity” that it brings with it, came to light in 2008.

With a dark, urban and somewhat sexual aesthetic, SE busca caught the eye. And what to say about viper red that is, without a doubt, one more protagonist. Without Viper there is no Wanted, or without a doubt it would be a different film. Jolie driving it and shooting at the same time, boy did it work.

There is one scene in particular that stands out from the others and it is a high-speed chase. As the “world” of this film indicates: it is nocturnal, it is vertiginous and it is dramatic and includes policemen and flights through the air, turns, tenacious gazes, all resources that cinema has available to generate epic in the chest of the spectators.

Color data: the vast majority of stunts in this film were starred by the athletic and elastic Jolie.

Here’s the full chase scene from Wanted:

