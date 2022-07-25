The fleeting love story of Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Considered one of the most attractive models in the world of modeling, recently Emily Ratajkowski He grabbed the headlines, but this time it was not because of his work in the industry or because of the daring publications with little clothing with which he shows off his shapely figure in the industry, but because of the strong rumors of separation of the producer Sebastian Bear-McClard for infidelity.

The model married in 2018 with Sebastian Bear-McClard in Manhattan. She made her great news public through her social networks with a photo gallery in which she showed her marriage bond with the actor and film producer, with whom she had been dating for just under three months.

The “I Feel Pretty” actress celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary last February with several photos from her wedding day through her Instagram Stories. “4 years!” she wrote then, alongside a picture of her hugging Bear-McClard from behind her. What we never imagined is that five months later the couple would decide to separate.

And it is that the news falls like a bucket of cold water for his followers, because it seemed that the relationship had been consolidated when Emily Ratajkowski in October 2020 announced that they were expecting their first child and praised the beautiful experience of being pregnant.

The couple welcomed their son Sylvester Apollo Bear In March 2021 and later that year, Ratajkowski dedicated his book to Bear-McClard and his son with a moving tribute. “To my husband, for showing me how transformative love can be. To Sly, to whom this book is dedicated. As you grew inside of me, I wrote, hoping to become the best version of myself for you.”

Suspicions, lies and other controversies

Emily Ratajkowski shared photos in which she showed off her body with a flat and smooth stomach, but despite her beauty, she opened her heart and talked about the constant struggle to accept that her husband is attracted to other women as well as his sexual life, saying that he likes to make love in front of a mirror.

In addition to the insecurities that he faced at the time, he also had to deal with other types of scandals, because shortly after his first anniversary, it came to light that McClard-Bear He owed a New York landlord more than $100,000 in back rent.

But Emily Ratajkowski She supported her husband, defending him on Twitter against what she considered “misinformation.” In June 2020, Sebastian was again in the eye of the storm, as BET style director Danielle Prescod claimed that she had used the word “black” repeatedly.

Later, he admitted to using the insult and apologized. “I used a word casually like it was mine to use. It isn’t, it never was, and it never will be.”

The couple was last seen together while on vacation in Italy. The breakup rumors began after the model was seen several times without her wedding ring while she was walking with her son in New York.

Some sources claim that the separation was due to infidelity on the part of the producer, although there are no details confirmed by the couple.

