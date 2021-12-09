The fleeting moment between Robin Williams and Walt Whitman

MILAN – “O Captain! My captain!”. For the great poet Walt Whitman it was the beginning of the poetic eulogy in four parts (O Captain! My Captain!, When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom’d, Hush’d Be the Camps To-Day, This Dust was Once the Man) with which to greet Abraham Lincoln in the aftermath of that disastrous evening in April 1865 at Ford’s Theater. More than a century later – and tragically unconsciously – O Captain! My captain! instead became the phrase with which to condense talent and affection in joining in a farewell greeting to Robin Williams. The choice is soon made. From 1989 onwards, in fact, the Whitmanian verse O Captain! My captain!, will become property intellectual of cinema inextricably linked to The fleeting moment by Peter Weir.

But let’s go in order: it is no coincidence that Robin Williams himself believed The fleeting moment the favorite film among those in which he took part, immediately conquered by the script signed by Tom Schulman. What struck him most, and what convinced him to take part in the project, was the value of a John Keating advocate of free critical thinking and Horace. Carpe Diem ontological. Stage agent whose character features Schulman outlined on the figure of Samuel F. Pickering – professor of English literature at the Montgomery Bell Academy with bizarre methods – and to whom Williams approached basing his interpretation on John C. Campbell, who was none other than his history professor at Detroit’s Country Day School.

Tradition had it that on the first day of class, Professor Campbell would take the textbook and then throw it in the garbage, inaugurating the course with a lesson. arm. Like Keating, in a formidable game of mimesis between fiction and reality, after twenty-eight years of honorable service, in the summer of 1991 Campbell was fired from Country Day School because he was unable to conform to academic standards. Although it is impossible to imagine another actor as Keating – so much so that, on the set, Weir referred to the protagonist as Robin Keating – was by no means the first choice. Schulman wrote the role with Dustin Hoffman in mind, who was also in contention for directing. Alec Baldwin, Mickey Rourke (!), Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, and even Liam Neeson were taken into consideration, who during the audition acted the scene of the Carpe Diem to the students.

According to Williams, the filmic value – and consequently the reason for artistic immortality – de The fleeting moment must be sought in its overflowing humanity; or to put it in his own words: “This is a film that touches you inside. It talks about passion, creativity, all those things that people aspire to but rarely manage to achieve “. In fact, through the tragic but vital events of the Welton college and its young visitors, Weir gives life to a solid and multi-layered coming-of-age than between esoteric atmospheres in the manner of Picnic at Hanging Rock and relational dynamics teen with a typical (John) Hughesian flavor, it brings to the stage prime And latest times of a continuous self-discovery between playfulness and criticality.

Revised today it is evident how The fleeting moment be a mosaic of life. A didactic hymn to knowing how to grasp the moment legitimized by the thaumaturgical literary grafts of the various Whitman, Thoreau, Tennyson, and even Horace, who in releasing his own filmic ratio ends up being – as well as a lashing and ironic indictment of the rigid traditions of private educational establishments – a necessary balm against castrating patriarchal authorities. Narrative components, in this sense, that if in the final gesture of Neil (Robert Sean Leonard) under the eyes of his father (Kurtwood Smith), and the subsequent primordial scream of Todd (Ethan Hawke), find sublimation, albeit, perhaps, exaggeratedly violent, is the suggestive climax to give benevolent emotions a The fleeting moment; bringing in triumph a defeated Keating, yes, perhaps by the system, but certainly victorious in life and in the lessons taught to his boys.

For Robin Williams’ growth as an actor The fleeting moment has represented a lot, undoubtedly becoming one of the focal points of his artistic career. In the case of Weir, on the other hand, we can even risk that it is the work that alone is worth the entire career even if we are talking about an author – it should be remembered – who has created works such as Picnic at Hanging Rock, A year lived dangerously, Witness – The witness, Mosquito Coast, The Truman Show and the forgotten Fearless. Yet there is something magical and Dickensian in the ranks of de’s tale The fleeting moment; or to use Weir’s own words: “It completely involved me, like a Dickens novel. Full of characters and situations. I felt how much potential it had. And it reminded me a little of another movie of mine, The broken years; youth again, with all those hopes and energies “.

Although the role of English (and other) literature is so prominent in the delicate narrative balance of the story, this did not seem to be the first life of The fleeting moment; at least according to the first notes on the screenplay by Touchstone Pictures. The production managers in fact suggested focusing the story on the thaumaturgical value of dance and music rather than on poetry. A bit in the manner of the legendary They will be famous by Alan Parker of which The fleeting moment it would have been, in some ways, a freely inspired clone. The suggested title of this version would have been Sultans of Swing, I refer to the song by Dire Straits of 1978. In short, it would really have been another film and perhaps this article of ours Longform it wouldn’t even exist.

Fortunately we all know very well how it went then. Best Film at the 1989 BAFTAs. Best Foreign Film at the 1990 César. Oscar 1990 for the original screenplay for Tom Schulman, and – at least according to many critics and film buffs – the unrivaled aura of moral winner of the best film where, in reality, to win was that adorable jewel of Walking with Daisy, despite the four nominations received by The fleeting moment including that to the good Robin who was however defeated by Daniel Day-Lewis for My left foot. Luck would have it for Weir, Williams, Schulman, all the young emerging actors who took part in it, and for the John Keating’s around the world, that no one has taken those Touchstone production notes in the least seriously. And today The fleeting moment it is as modern as ever.