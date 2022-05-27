The Flight Attendant: Season 2 Ending Explained | What happened and what does it mean | Season 2 Ending Explained | HBO Max Series | Videos | nnda nnlt | FAME

WARNING, SPOILER ALERT. One year after the events of the previous season of “The Flight Attendant”, Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best life in Los Angeles, has a supportive boyfriend and works as a CIA agent. However, after disobeying an order on her latest mission, she becomes an eyewitness to a murder and becomes entangled in another international mystery.

MORE INFORMATION: “The Flight Attendant”, will it have season 3 on HBO Max?

But the worst thing is that there is someone pretending to be her and to find out she decides to reveal her secret to Annie and Max, since her bosses suspended her and they don’t believe she has an imitator. Also, Megan sends him a cryptic message to look for her in Reykjavik.

As the second season of “The Flight Attendant” progresses, Cassie gets into more trouble, finding two bodies in Echo Park and potentially incriminating photos in Benjamin’s office.

Cassie watching over Gracie, the stewardess she suspects in season 2 of “The Flight Attendant” (Photo: HBO Max)

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF SEASON 2 OF “THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT”?

In the penultimate episode of the second installment of the series of hbo max, Cassie, Shane, Annie and Max try to find clues in the series of murders, which continue to point to Cassie as the prime suspect. However, in the end they manage to connect the dots in a far-reaching conspiracy.

While Maggie threatens the North Korean agent to go after her family if he attacks hers again, Cassie is still deeply affected by Grace’s suicide, and one of her versions in the Mind Palace goads her into doing the same.

After convincing Shane to listen to Megan and check the computer that has sensitive information about North Korea, Cassie accompanies Dot to the CIA office, but before they make a brief stop at the boss’s apartment where the protagonist of “The Flight Attendant” discovers that Dot is behind everything.

With the help of Max and Annie, she manages to activate the apartment’s alarm system, but it doesn’t help her escape because Dot stops her and admits that she murdered Will, used Grace and plans to kill her and pretend it was self-defense. However, two officers sent by Ben show up just in time and arrest Dot, who has been selling access to CIA records for years.

Cassie trying to escape from Dot’s apartment in “The Flight Attendant 2” (Photo: HBO Max)

WHAT DOES THE END OF SEASON 2 OF “THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT” MEAN?

When everything seems to be looking up in Cassie’s life, she receives a call from Jenny, a fellow AA group member, who asks her to go get her brother Davey, who has supposedly lost control and needs help. However, the reality is that this woman is obsessed with the protagonist of “The Flight Attendant” because he allowed himself to be manipulated by Feliks, who is still in prison.

After running and hiding, Cassie decides to accept that all the versions of her in the Mind Palace are a part of her, giving her the strength to take on Jenny. However, before she can act, her brother wakes up and knocks out Feliks’ girlfriend.

The second season ends with Maggie entering the witness protection program and reuniting with her family, and with Cassie having a heart-to-heart with her mother and traveling to Las Vegas to attend Max and Annie’s wedding. What will happen to Cassie in a third season?