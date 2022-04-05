Entertainment

‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Cassie Leading a Double Life

Photo of James James5 hours ago
United States.- HBO Max has released the official trailer for the upcoming second season of The Flight Attendant, p.Rotagonized by the nominee for Emmy Kaley Cuoco. The video highlights the new life that Cassie has built since giving up alcohol. He also introduces how he is struggling to manage his double life as a company asset. INC while dealing with the challenges of being sober.

