‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Cassie Leading a Double Life

United States.- HBO Max has released the official trailer for the upcoming second season of The Flight Attendant, p.Rotagonized by the nominee for Emmy Kaley Cuoco. The video highlights the new life that Cassie has built since giving up alcohol. He also introduces how he is struggling to manage his double life as a company asset. INC while dealing with the challenges of being sober.

The acclaimed dramatic comedy will return on Thursday, April 21 with the first two episodes. After the premiere, the season will continue with two new episodes on April 28, followed by a weekly episode until May 26.

Based on the novel of the same name by the world’s best-selling author. New York TimesChris Bohjalian The Flight Attendant is a dark comedic thriller that begins when a flight attendant wakes up in the wrong hotel in the wrong bed with a dead man and no idea what happened.

The series currently stars Kaley Cuoco. (The Big Bang Theory, Harley Quinn), Rosie Perez (Birds of Prey), TR Knight (Grey’s Anatomy), Zosia Mamet (Girls), Deniz Akdeniz, Griffin Matthews, Yasha Jackson and Audrey GraceMarshall.

Season 2 will find Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie living her best sober life in Los Angeles while lighting up as a CIA asset in her spare time,” the official log reads. “But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witnessing a murder, becomes entangled in another international intrigue

Joining them in the new season are the Emmy and Golden Globe winner Sharon Stone, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria.