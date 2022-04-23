“The Flight Attendant” tops the list of premieres: What to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Star + and Disney +
April begins to say goodbye with several news in streaming. For fans of series and movies, in TimeX We show all the premieres that arrive in the catalogs of the platforms of Netflix, Prime Video, hbo max, Star+, Paramount+ Y Disney+ during this weekend.
Among the highlights is the second season of HBO’s hit “The Flight Attendant,” starring Kaley Cuoco. On the other hand, productions such as “Juego de Criminales” and new episodes of “Selling Sunset” are also released.
In addition, on the occasion of Earth Day, documentaries such as “On the path of the polar bear” and “Explorer: The Last Tepui” can be seen.
Check the premieres of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Star +, Paramount + and Disney + for this weekend
Netflix
- Selling Sunset: Season 5 – April 22
- The Seven Lives of Léa – April 22
- Let go – April 22
Prime Video
- Criminal Game – April 22
hbo max
- The Flight Attendant: Season 2 – April 22
Disney+
- Polar Bear – April 22
- Documentary On the path of the polar bear – April 22
- Documentary Explorer: The Last Tepui – April 22
- Documentary Series My Big Little Farm: The Comeback – April 22
Star+
No premieres for this weekend
Paramount+
- “Better Days (When You Least Expect It)” – April 22
