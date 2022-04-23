“The Flight Attendant” tops the list of premieres: What to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Star + and Disney +

April begins to say goodbye with several news in streaming. For fans of series and movies, in TimeX We show all the premieres that arrive in the catalogs of the platforms of Netflix, Prime Video, hbo max, Star+, Paramount+ Y Disney+ during this weekend.

Among the highlights is the second season of HBO’s hit “The Flight Attendant,” starring Kaley Cuoco. On the other hand, productions such as “Juego de Criminales” and new episodes of “Selling Sunset” are also released.

In addition, on the occasion of Earth Day, documentaries such as “On the path of the polar bear” and “Explorer: The Last Tepui” can be seen.

Check the premieres of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Star +, Paramount + and Disney + for this weekend

Netflix

Selling Sunset: Season 5 – April 22

The Seven Lives of Léa – April 22

Let go – April 22

Prime Video

Criminal Game – April 22

hbo max

The Flight Attendant: Season 2 – April 22

Disney+

Polar Bear – April 22

Documentary On the path of the polar bear – April 22

Documentary Explorer: The Last Tepui – April 22

Documentary Series My Big Little Farm: The Comeback – April 22

Star+

No premieres for this weekend

Paramount+

“Better Days (When You Least Expect It)” – April 22

Check the trailer for "42 days in the dark", a Chilean series inspired by the Viviana Haeger case