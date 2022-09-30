“The Flintstones” broke the mold of animated series and inspired “The Simpsons”

The Flintstones (The Flintstones) hit the small screen exactly 62 years ago, the September 30, 1960. The animated series from the Hanna-Barbera Production Company (The Jetsons, Wacky Races -The Wacky Races-, Huckleberry Hound, Yogi Bear, Scooby-Dooetc) premiered on the American television network ABC and continued to air until April 1, 1966.

In 166 episodesdescribed the hypothetical life of two neighboring families, The Flintstones and the Mármols, two typical middle-class families, but thought of in prehistory, with humor and nonsense.

The story of the marriage of Pedro-Vilma and Betty-Pablo was undoubtedly aimed at children, but it had many winks at adultspranks that the boys surely were not in a position to understand.

A nod in that direction is that one of its sponsors was a cigarette brand of the time, Winston. In addition, the cartoon characters also appeared in some advertising commercials.

In one of their presentations, they were with The Jetsons, another successful family.

The Flintstones broke the mold

A sidelong glance at the world of adults was, perhaps, the key to his undisputed successso much so that it became the longest series and one of the most viewed in history, a title that later went on to crown The Simpsons (1997) that owes him quite a few things –like Argentina Married with kidsSure.

Thus, it was the first television series that raised the problem of infertility through a conflict in the Marmol marriage. Betty was unable to get pregnant and the couple adopted an orphaned baby, Bam-Bam.

She was also a pioneer in insinuating, with children in the audience, that adults spent some time in bed, doing “their things”.

In 1994, Universal Pictures brought them to the big screen as flesh and blood characters.

The Flintstones earmarked several lines for the gambling addiction in Peter, the consumerism of Betty and Vilma (who doesn’t remember their necklace of giant beads?), labor problems, jealousy between neighbors, fights between in-laws and sons-in-law (like Pedro with Vilma’s mother).

While Pedro was rough, he did not restrain his emotions (Yabba yaba doo!) and had quite a bad character, Pablo was docile and always gave in, because friendship and good neighborliness always triumphed.

On the other hand, several real-life characters were caricatured in the prehistoric world of the animated series. Cary Grant, Tony Curtis, Ed Sullivan, Alfred Hitchcock, Ann Margret and rock hudson were some of them.

“Sustainable” animated series

The adventures of the Flintstones and the Marbles take place in Piedradura, a city with rock houses, a mammoth that serves as a vacuum cleaner, an elephant that acts as a shower and a bird that cuts with its beak as if it were scissors. And the means of transport is the “troncomóvil”, a car without a floor with blood traction, since it advanced thanks to the fact that the occupants ran holding “the bodywork”. In the primitive world, moreover, domestic life was shared with a pet, which in this case was a dinosaur, Dino.

In the 1994 film version, elizabeth taylor She was Pedro’s mother-in-law, with her “eyes the color of time.”

Halle Berry played secretary Sharon Stone in the 1994 film, produced by Steven Spielberg.

In 1967, a year after the series ended, The Flintstones refused to lose validity and made it to the cinema: The first feature film in the series was The Flintstone Super Agent (The Man Called Flintstone), a rather funny parody of the James Bond saga or the Super agent 86which had started in 1965.

In 1994 and with the production of Steve Spielberg, the Universal label wanted to make their own version of the Flintstones, but with real actors. John Goodman it was Peter; Elizabeth Perkins, Wilma; Rick Moranis, Paul Marble; and even Elizabeth Taylor (who accepted the role of Pedro’s mother-in-law, after six years away from the screens) Halle Berry had their starring roles in the flintstones family. It cost 46 million, but raised 9 times more, thanks also to the partnership with McDonald’s that launched a promotional campaign with Pedro’s tie, to support the film.

Negotiation: The Flinstones it cost US$46 and grossed 9 times as much.

And they did so well that there was a sequel, The Flintstones at Viva Rock Vegas (2000).

With The Flintstones meet the Jetsons (The Jetsons meet the Flintsons) Hanna-Barbera Productions even attempted a temporary wink between two of its successful products. In a time machine, the Flintstones went to the Jetsons’ future and vice versa.

Cute one humorous satire of humanity that Albert Einstein envisioned, in case the T happenedThird World War: with sticks and stones.