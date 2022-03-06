The Flock receives Santos; Guadalajara wants Marcelo Bielsa; Vucetich doesn’t know why he was fired

The week has started loaded with information for Guadalajara where the rojiblancos will try to compose the course in the Clausura 2022 on Saturday against Santos Laguna.

Guadalajara is on high alert, after obtaining a draw in San Luis, but still without a win after four games, so the squad commanded by Marcelo Michel Leaño will work at forced marches to correct errors, although versions begin to circulate about candidates to replace him in case he is dismissed.

Guadalajara receives Santos

The Sacred Flock is going for its third victory of the campaign by doing the honors on the night of this Saturday, March 5 Santos Laguna in a duel that looks spectacular, where the two teams that like to go to the front, in addition to the fact that the Guerreros have just won two games in a row, so it will not be easy at the Akron Stadium. The duel can be followed by the IZZI system in Mexico and Telemundo Deportes in the United States.

Chivas wants Marcelo Bielsa

According to some unofficial reports, the red-and-white leadership has Argentine Marcelo Bielsa on their radarafter he was left without a job in recent days when he was dismissed from Leda United of the Premier League. On some occasion he had already been contacted by Jorge Vergara, but the helmsman made his arrival conditional on him not getting involved in his sporting decisions.

Vucetich still doesn’t know why he was fired

King Midas stated in an interview with Fox Sports that he has no idea what motivated his departure from Guadalajara, but he said that he was grateful for the opportunity to have directed at the Perla Tapatia: “I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what those circumstances are for which we stopped participating there. However, I think the equipment was seen to be in progress and what was being done, the team was certainly picking up defensively, growing with young players”.

