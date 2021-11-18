The flop of internet and pc bonuses: measure closed, only 53% of funds used

Listen to the audio version of the article

Stop to internet vouchers. The incentive campaign ended on November 9, exactly one year after departure. And the budget appears to be bankrupt when compared to expectations: 106.4 million have been committed, ie equal to only 53% of the available funds. The voucher, for an amount up to 500 euros, was intended for families with Isee less than 20 thousand euros per connection at at least 30 megabits / second. An unprecedented run on bonuses was expected, also because they also included a tablet or a PC, and instead in the end 93.6 million advance.

The stalemate of “phase 2”

The residual resources could theoretically go to integrate those already foreseen by the “phase 2”, which in the original plans of the Ministry of Economic Development was to be addressed to families with no more Isee limits and to SMEs. However, even in light of the poor results of the first phase, this measure has still been blocked, also due to observations by the European Commission, for over a year. The green light is looming only for business incentives, for now, but not before the end of the year or the first part of 2022.

The offers of the operators

To return to the “phase 1” vouchers, the 106.4 million committed is the sum of approximately 98.1 million already paid out and 8.3 million booked. The budget was published by Infratel, the in-house company of the Ministry of Economic Development which managed the intervention. Overall, since 9 November 2020, over 200 thousand vouchers have been activated throughout Italy, for a total of 98.1 million euros paid out and an average value of 490 euros.

Reservations have closed. Accredited operators, in any case no later than 25 November, will be able to enter in the portal only those relating to applications signed by consumers by 9 November 2021. The operators who had applied to be accredited on the platform are 229, and 169 those admitted to the operational phase of the measure. Infratel calculated a total of 1,388 offers from 113 different operators. Of these, however, only 824 – relating to 107 different operators – were approved.

However, the variety of the offer was offset by a certain concentration of vouchers on the market, with Tim playing the leading role. Last April, during a hearing in the Chamber, the Minister for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition Vittorio Colao explained that “76% of the requests came from an operator, 20% divided between the second, third and fourth , the remainder among all the others ». On the other hand, 564 offers were refused due to contractual clauses differing from what is indicated in the agreement (for example tacit renewal upon expiry of the contract), insufficient service levels (such as upload bandwidth), tablet devices or PCs not online with the minimum technical specifications required, discrepancies between the documents presented and the data uploaded to the portal managed by Infratel.