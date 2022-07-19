The Florida attorney general will investigate the alleged illegalities of Supermarket23, which operates in Cuba

The Cuban activist Salomé García Bacallao received a response from Florida Attorney General’s Office Ashley Moodyto a request I made to open a investigation on the online store Supermarket23 registered in Miami. digital commerce sells at prohibitive prices Cuban products absent from physical stores on the Island.

Yesterday I received a response from the Florida Attorney General’s office regarding my inquiry regarding the possible fraudulent operations of companies such as Supermarket23. I communicated the information published by @CubaAdn @GeletMartinez @CubanetNews @padroncueto @albertfonse11j. https://t.co/NWOKGIHWgV pic.twitter.com/9Tyx5Hop6y – Salomé #MirenLasPrisionesDeCuba (@onceagainsalome) July 16, 2022

In a document acknowledging receipt by García Bacallao, the aforementioned office says that the information provided has been shared with the Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General’s Office and also announces that will investigate the alleged fraudulent operations of Supermarket23.

The activist presented her petition at the beginning of this month of July with the aim of clarifying the possible illegalities and violations of the United States embargo by this company, behind which appear names linked to the leadership of power in Cuba.

Then, García Bacallao asked Florida residents to denounce digital commerce, “especially if Supermarket23 has ever failed to deliver products in Cubawhich is also frequent”.

Cubanet recently revealed the existing ties between Supermarket23 and the Alcona company, part of the Flora and Fauna group, managed by the old commander of the Revolution, Guillermo García Frías..

This platform offers more than 1,000 products, from meat and ice cream to hygiene, cleaning or medicine items, which are not found in Cuban physical stores, to be sent to practically all municipalities in the country.

In addition to Supermarket23, there are more than twenty businesses of this type, apart from ventures that ship from specific countries to the Island, with a less abundant supply and fragile logistics. They all promise the same thing: to provide your family with what the local authorities, which manage almost everything that is produced in Cuba, are not capable of putting within their reach.