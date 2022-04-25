“The flow is dated”

Pusha doesn’t even pick up.

Leaked a few days ago, this supposed diss track by drake once again aiming for Pusha T seems not to make the latter react too much.

Pusha T disappointed with Drake’s new attack

To believe that the situation is not really settled between the 6 God and Pusha T. The Canadian has not forgiven the King Push for having revealed the existence of his son Adonis, whom he had with the French Sophie Brussaux, and this leak has visibly confirmed it. Earlier in the week, we had the opportunity to listen to this excerpt from a collaboration between Champagne Papi and Jack Harlow, in which Pusha’s nemesis attacked him again: “My urge for revenge is out of control/I know we’re getting old/But I gotta get back to the n**** for that/It’s non-negotiable, there’s no debate/Whatever I hear, it’s a salesman talking about drugs / All I hear is stories from little men / If I see you, I spit in your face. »

A weak attack in the opinion of Pusha, who made it known during a passage on the show The Breakfast Club : “Dude, you know what? After listening to it, I think it sounds dated. Like, the flow sounds like it’s old. And attacks, bro. After all that I’ve released […] it’s nothing to bite for me. I’m here to burn it all down. » It is said: if Pusha were to respond, the level of attacks would undoubtedly be much higher…