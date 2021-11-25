The flow of migrants into the Channel is once again a problem

On Wednesday afternoon, a rubber boat carrying a group of migrants sank in the English Channel, which separates France and the United Kingdom. 27 people died, and one is still missing. According to the IOM, the UN agency that deals with migration, this is the most serious shipwreck on this route since 2014, that is, since it started collecting data on the matter. The causes of the accident have not yet been clarified: the French newspaper La Voix du Nord writes that the dinghy was hit by a larger boat, but the news has not yet been officially confirmed.

In recent weeks the migratory flow between France and the United Kingdom has become increasingly significant: the French and British governments have not yet found a way to manage it jointly, and even yesterday evening they exchanged mutual accusations about the recent peak of departures.

The French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, said that on board the shipwrecked dinghy on Wednesday there were a total of 34 people: four were arrested on suspicion of organizing the trip, two others were rescued and found in the hospital.

According to an estimate cited by BBC News, in 2021 more than 25,000 people tried to cross the English Channel to reach the United Kingdom, about three times those who arrived in 2020. Usually at this time of the year, arrivals decrease due to the cold and rough waters of the canal. This year, however, they increased, for reasons still to be clarified: on 11 November only 1,185 people arrived in one day, the highest number recorded in a single day in several years now. In mid-November, Decathlon, a famous French sporting goods company, had decided to suspend the sale of canoes in its shops in Calais and Grande-Synthe, in northern France, precisely to prevent migrants from using them to try to cross the Channel. .

The recent increase in the flow of migrants has increased tensions between France and the United Kingdom, already quite high due to unresolved issues related to fishing rights in the English Channel.

Last July the two countries reached an agreement on a plan to try to reduce immigration through this route – which is also very dangerous – which provided for funding from the United Kingdom of over 62 million euros, to be used to increase surveillance. along the coast and the staff to be employed in border control.

At the beginning of October, the French Interior Minister Gérard Darmanin had hinted that the British government had not yet fulfilled its commitments. Yesterday, Darmanin urged the British government to do more. Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed the allegations on Wednesday evening, arguing that “we are having a hard time convincing some of our partners, particularly France, to do some things we deem necessary.”