The flu is back: and it is already peaking especially among children

TO difference of the past two years where it looked like that the flu no longer existed, this year the virus is back to be heard and also in a rather important way. So much so that it has already sparked a surge in cases.

The flu returns: it is already peak

According to the first data collected by the Integrated Influenza Surveillance (InfluNet), coordinated byHigher Institute of Health (ISS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the incidence is equal to 3.49 cases per thousand assisted, triple compared to that recorded in the same week of the 2019-20 season, the last in which a seasonal epidemic was observed.

The most affected are children under five years of age in which an incidence of 15.8 cases per thousand assisted is observed, we read in the report that aims to determine the onset, duration and intensity of the seasonal influenza epidemic.

Higher incidence in the North

The regions most affected are Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna where the data are already above the baseline threshold. Even if the data is not completely reliable since Val d’Aosta, PA of Bolzano, PA of Trento, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Umbria, Campania, Basilicata, Calabria and Sardinia have not yet activated InfluNet surveillance.

Influence, the age groups most involved

As regards the age groups involved, in the face of a total incidence value of 3.49 cases per thousand assisted, in the age group 0-4 years the incidence is equal to 15.83 cases per thousand assisted, in the 5-14 age group to 3.79, in the 15-64 age group to 3.02 and among individuals aged 65 or over to 1.64 cases per thousand assisted.

A given that confirms the fears of doctors and pediatricians about the way back to school and the relaxation of anti Covid measures. They strongly advise children to be vaccinated as well. Moreover, this year also the Influenza vaccine 2021 can also be found in pharmacies and for most psmall there is also the possibility to do it with spray.

