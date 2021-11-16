Health

The flu shot will also be done at the pharmacy

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

The administration of influenza vaccines will also be possible in public and private pharmacies with agreements. The regional council today gave the green light to the agreement scheme between the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, the Local Health Authority of Valle d’Aosta, and the pharmacists’ trade unions, Federfarma and Assofarm.

“With this important agreement – underlines Councilor Roberto Alessandro Barmasse – the Pharmacy service project which will give a further response to the needs of the territory, increasingly consolidating the role of the pharmacy as an effective tool and service available to citizens. Thanks to this further resolution, the proximity and timeliness of the flu vaccination services for the 2021/2022 season are strengthened. “

This act allows pharmacies to administer flu vaccines to eligible subjects (those who fall into the categories for which vaccination is recommended and offered actively and free of charge at the expense of the National Health Service) without any burden on the citizen, recognizing the the possibility of administering them, at any time of the flu season, even to ineligible subjects, provided that they are not less than 18 years old and for a fee.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Too little is consumed this citrus fruit with antioxidant properties that could lower cholesterol

2 weeks ago

serological tests are not used to decide if (and when) to do the third dose- Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

campaign start put a mustache in November |

1 week ago

When to eat red beans to lower the glycemic index? Grandma’s trick

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button