The flu shot will also be done at the pharmacy

The administration of influenza vaccines will also be possible in public and private pharmacies with agreements. The regional council today gave the green light to the agreement scheme between the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, the Local Health Authority of Valle d’Aosta, and the pharmacists’ trade unions, Federfarma and Assofarm.

“With this important agreement – underlines Councilor Roberto Alessandro Barmasse – the Pharmacy service project which will give a further response to the needs of the territory, increasingly consolidating the role of the pharmacy as an effective tool and service available to citizens. Thanks to this further resolution, the proximity and timeliness of the flu vaccination services for the 2021/2022 season are strengthened. “

This act allows pharmacies to administer flu vaccines to eligible subjects (those who fall into the categories for which vaccination is recommended and offered actively and free of charge at the expense of the National Health Service) without any burden on the citizen, recognizing the the possibility of administering them, at any time of the flu season, even to ineligible subjects, provided that they are not less than 18 years old and for a fee.