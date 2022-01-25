The flying car is now a reality! Here is the vehicle that transforms from car to plane | VIDEO

Klein Vision, a Slovak company founded by Stefan Kleinhas been developing prototypes and truly innovative vehicles such as the aircraft. The most famous, called AirCarreceived yesterday the certificate of airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority, making its flight legal.AirCar was developed in KleinVision in 2017 and represents a brand new technology patent. In detail, 12 patents protect a new and unique way of transformation of vehicle from airplane to car and viceversa.



We will see cars fly sooner than we think

“The Aircar certification opens the doors to the mass production of flying cars. This is the final confirmation of our ability to change medium-distance travel forever, ‘said the professor Stefan Kleininventor, development team leader and test pilot. “50 years ago, the car was the epitome of freedom. The AirCar broadens these frontiers, taking us into a next size; where the road meets the sky, “he said Anton Zajacco-founder of the project.













The news of the certificate comes later 142 successful landings in Bratislava with over 40 hours of flights including steep 45-degree turns and stability and maneuverability tests.At yesterday’s landing, inventor Stefan Klein clicked a button, turning the plane into a sports car in less than three minutesThe car equipped with an engine 160 HP BMW with fixed propeller and ballistic parachute. Klein Vision is not the only company that produces and develops this type of cars, but there are also others such as Aeromobil (company that formed Stefan Klein), Terrafugia and Pal V.