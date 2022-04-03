The Flying Fox Yacht continues to be a point of tourist attraction for Dominicans and foreigners

Santo Domingo, DR.

Perhaps it is because of their strange stay in the Dominican Republic or because of its impressive architecture, that dozens of Dominicans and foreigners come daily to the Sans Soucí port, to enjoy the luxurious yacht Flying Fox.

This boat has become a tourist attraction for Dominicans and foreigners who visit the port’s little park to take pictures and videos with the ship in the background.

All those interviewed by Listín Diario, this Saturday, stated that their interest in knowing the boat is what makes them reach Sans Soucí.

One of these is Eric Rodríguez, who Attracted by the yacht, he moved with his family from San Pedro de Macorís.

“This is an almost unique event in the Dominican Republic. We are very happy that the ship is visiting us, we are sorry for the way, but hopefully that will be resolved soon, ”she said.

While the young Miker de Jesús indicated that he wanted to see it personally and defined it as a true work of art.

“It is well designed. It seems to be a bit expensive, yes. I was struck by the helipad where the helicopter is,” he said with a sigh.

While Antonio García, expressed that to wait for others to tell him, he decided to go on his own two feet to see the luxuries that the boat offers.

“This yacht is very beautiful. I took my photos with my relatives”, he said smiling.

Curiosity also aroused the interest of Jesús Manuel, another young man who posed enthusiastically for photographs with the yacht in the background.

“I really came to see a little bit of this environment. This yacht is a bit jocular. I came because of people’s comments,” she expressed.

Actions

The Public Ministry carried out on Friday a raid on the yacht Flying Fox, anchored in Puerto Santo Domingo at the request of an investigation by the United States.

This Saturday morning, the Public Ministry, accompanied by military personnel and personnel from the United States Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), They were captured leaving the interior of the boat with scanners.

The Dominican authorities confirmed that they are carrying out an investigation into alleged money laundering and arms trafficking.

The Flying Fox is owned by the Russian airport tycoon Dmitry Kamenshehik. It has a Heliport, 136 meters long, cinema, swimming pool, spa among other attractions.