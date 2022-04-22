The Flying Fox yacht is no longer in Puerto Don Diego

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Flying Fox yacht that anchored in Puerto Don Diego on March 21 of this year, was moved this Friday morning from the location.

Some of the port staff told reporters from this medium around noon that the Flying Fox had withdrawn around 10:00 in the morning.

The boat, which was raided about three weeks ago by the Public Ministry, has generated controversy about who its occupants are and the characteristics it has and what was occupied by the authorities in the investigations carried out.

The Flying Fox has a voluminous space , it is enough to inhabit it “comfortably” according to its manufacturer, which included marine terraces, platforms and a huge aft swimming pool, which extends the width of the main deck, not to mention its two “twin helipads”, spa area, cinema with seats, among other spaces.

This Friday a source from the Attorney General’s Office only limited himself to saying that the boat was no longer in the port. During the time she was in port, the Flying Fox was an attraction for tourists and hundreds of Dominicans who came to take photos.

On the first day of April, the yacht was intervened by several MP agents, Customs, military forces and part of the personnel of the Office of Homeland Security Investigations of the United States (HSI). All this as part of his investigation “on alleged money laundering and arms trafficking.”

According to the MP, the North American nation “has an investigation open against several targets dedicated to money laundering on an international scale.”

The Flying Fox is linked to the Russian businessman Dmitri Kamenshchikowner of Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, according to Forbes.