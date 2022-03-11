The FM case: another drug structure is dismantled

Once again the city of Santiago of the Knights was the center of the actions against the asset laundering. This Thursday, the authorities of the Public ministry carried out Operation FM, during which they arrested the businessman Juan Gabriel Perez Tejadawho is designated as the ringleader of the network dedicated to laundering money from drugs.

Juan Gabriel Perez Tejada, who is the son of a former Immigration official in Santiago and a prosecutor from that city, was not the only detainee. Unofficially, the information is handled that six other people were arrested.

Most of the raids were executed in Santiago, where they intervened the establishment Unique Car Wash Auto Detailing, owned by Pérez Tejada; also the Caimito Mesa y Asociados accounting office, and the residential Oasis.

The authorities have reported that the detainees (most of them still unidentified) will be brought to justice in the next few hours. In fact, for the case, seven people were interrogated at night and then sent to the jail of the Palace of Justice of Ciudad Nueva, in Santo Domingo.

Porsches and Ferraris

Others raids were carried out in Santo Domingo and Punta Cana. During the action, the authorities seized more than a million dollars; 760,000 pesos and 50 euros, in addition to 13 vehicles, including one brand ferrari and two Porsches.

In a press release, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic explained that the FM case is linked to an international network dedicated to money laundering from drug trafficking that in August 2020 was seized 4.3 million dollars brought to the Dominican Republic in loudspeakers.

The dollars had been camouflaged in sound speakers, which were transported in the container SMLU7928966, consigned to Velosshipping SRL, RNC 130846987, which had been declared a simple import, according to the records of the General Directorate of Customs (DGA).

The three speakers containing the dollars were sent by three people with different addresses.

The DGA He also detailed that the discovery of the illicit money took place in the Port of Haina Oriental in shipment number SMLU6222327A, which arrived in the country on August 20, 2020, transported by the company SEADOM SAS, from the port of Brooklyn, New York.

international support

The actions, which are coordinated by the General Directorate for the Persecution of Public ministry and the Specialized Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Prosecutor’s Office, “are part of the systematic fight against organized crime carried out by Judge Miriam Germán Brito,” highlights the note from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors worked in conjunction with the National Directorate for the Control of drugs (DNCD) and other agencies of the Dominican State, as well as with the international cooperation of the HSI (Office of Investigations of the Department of Homeland Security) of the United States.

More than 15 prosecutors and 145 members of the DNCD and other security agencies participate in the operations.

Operations in Santiago

In recent months the networks of money laundering from drug trafficking and organized crime have been hit hard by the authorities in the Ciudad Corazón.

Before the FM caselast week the authorities of the Public ministry they executed the Operation Discoveryan operation that dismantled an organized crime structure and money laundering who was dedicated to defrauding American citizens through the call centers.

While in September of last year they launched in that city the Operation Falcon, a series of raids through which they dismantled another money laundering network in which politicians were involved.

Practicing journalist since 2014. He has practiced the profession in the main print media in the Dominican Republic. She writes about court cases, human rights, crime, and other social issues.